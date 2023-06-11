Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard seals overall title as Giulio Ciccone wins final stage

Image 1 of 12 Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo) celebrates at finish line as stage 8 winner of the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) LR Jonas Vingegaard (JumboVisma) in the Yellow Leader Jersey and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey at the start of stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick Step) leads the breakaway on Stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) LR Clément Champoussin (Arkea Samsic) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo) lead the breakaway on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton racing on the Col de Pinet on stage 8 of Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images) Christophe Laporte (Jumbo Visma) in the Green Points Jersey at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo Visma), Franck Bonnamour (AG2R Citroen), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick Step), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo). Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, David De La Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan) and Clément Champoussin (Arkea Samsic) in the stage 8 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) in the Yellow leader jersey descends safely on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Omar Fraile (INEOS Grenadiers) at the front of the breakaway on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) LR Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo Visma) and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick Step) at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Castroviejo (INEOS Grenadiers) bridged up to the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Dylan Van Baarle (Jumbo Visma) sets the pace at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) sealed the overall title at the Critérium du Dauphiné as Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won the final stage above Grenoble.

Ciccone attacked from the breakaway on the penultimate climb of Col de Porte before soloing down into Grenoble and then fending off Vingegaard on the ultra-steep final climb up to the Bastille Fortress that overlooks the city.

Vingegaard himself responded to efforts from Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) on the final two climbs before easing clear in the final kilometre in another disarming display of dominance. As he rode away from an already-small GC group, it looked like he might catch Ciccone to seal his overall title with a third stage win.

But Ciccone held firm on the double-digit gradients, losing his sunglasses that are usually tossed to the crowd whenever he wins, but still celebrating in style as he bounced back from having to miss the Giro d'Italia through COVID-19.

"I had 10 days off the bike, my condition wasn't 100% so started here with the Tour de France in the head but saw this week my condition getting better and better, so I'm really happy to close this week with a victory," Ciccone said.

"The last 500 metres were really long, but with all the people there, it was really nice. I looked behind and saw I was still in front with some gap, so I just went straight. I'm really happy."

More to follow

