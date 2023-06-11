Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard seals overall title as Giulio Ciccone wins final stage

By Patrick Fletcher
published

Ciccone hangs on from the breakaway on ultra-steep final climb above Grenoble

GRENOBLE ALPES MTROPOLE FRANCE JUNE 11 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 Stage 8 a 1528km stage from Le PontdeClaix to La Bastille Grenoble Alpes Mtropole 498m UCIWT on June 11 2023 in Grenoble Alpes Mtropole France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo) celebrates at finish line as stage 8 winner of the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) sealed the overall title at the Critérium du Dauphiné as Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won the final stage above Grenoble. 

Ciccone attacked from the breakaway on the penultimate climb of Col de Porte before soloing down into Grenoble and then fending off Vingegaard on the ultra-steep final climb up to the Bastille Fortress that overlooks the city. 

Vingegaard himself responded to efforts from Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) on the final two climbs before easing clear in the final kilometre in another disarming display of dominance. As he rode away from an already-small GC group, it looked like he might catch Ciccone to seal his overall title with a third stage win. 

But Ciccone held firm on the double-digit gradients, losing his sunglasses that are usually tossed to the crowd whenever he wins, but still celebrating in style as he bounced back from having to miss the Giro d'Italia through COVID-19.

"I had 10 days off the bike, my condition wasn't 100% so started here with the Tour de France in the head but saw this week my condition getting better and better, so I'm really happy to close this week with a victory," Ciccone said. 

"The last 500 metres were really long, but with all the people there, it was really nice. I looked behind and saw I was still in front with some gap, so I just went straight. I'm really happy."

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years' experience covering professional cycling.


