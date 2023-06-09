Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 live - first of three days in the Alps

2023 Critérium du Dauphiné race leader Jonas Vingegaard after stage 5 (Image credit: Getty)

Race Notes

- Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné runs from Nantua to Crest-Voland and is 170 kilometres long

- The stage features the first Alpine climb of the 2023 race, the Col de Aravis (Cat. 2, km 151.9) and has a summit finish on the Cat.3 Crest-Voland

- Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) currently leads the overall standings ahead of Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citröen) at 1:10 and stage 2 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) at 1:23

- Weather is forecast to be stormy

