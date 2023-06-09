Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 live - first of three days in the Alps
Will race leader Jonas Vingegaard come under attack?
Race Notes
- Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné runs from Nantua to Crest-Voland and is 170 kilometres long
- The stage features the first Alpine climb of the 2023 race, the Col de Aravis (Cat. 2, km 151.9) and has a summit finish on the Cat.3 Crest-Voland
- Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) currently leads the overall standings ahead of Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citröen) at 1:10 and stage 2 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) at 1:23
- Weather is forecast to be stormy
Just while we're waiting for the race to get underway, here's a chance to look back at our race report on the dramatic events of stage 5.
Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard rides solo to stage 5 win and GC lead
And here's what the riders will see when they reach kilometre 0. Hopefully the weather will stay dry for the rest of the day, though that's not thought to be likely.
🤩👋 Bonjour Nantua, quelle vue 🤩👋 Hello Nantua, what a view #Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/TolazUQEgRJune 9, 2023
Racing is set to get underway in roughly 20 minutes time, starting with a 10 minute, 4.6 kilometre neutralised section.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Will race leader Jonas Vingegaard come under attack?
