Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 live - first of three days in the Alps

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Will race leader Jonas Vingegaard come under attack?

2023 Critérium du Dauphiné race leader Jonas Vingegaard after stage 5

2023 Critérium du Dauphiné race leader Jonas Vingegaard after stage 5 (Image credit: Getty)

Race Notes

- Stage 6 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné runs from Nantua to Crest-Voland and is 170 kilometres long

- The stage features the first Alpine climb of the 2023 race, the Col de Aravis (Cat. 2, km 151.9) and has a summit finish on the Cat.3 Crest-Voland

-  Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) currently leads the overall standings ahead of Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citröen) at 1:10 and stage 2 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) at 1:23

- Weather is forecast to be stormy 

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 profile

(Image credit: Getty)

10 riders to watch at the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné

How to watch the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné – Live streaming

- Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard rides solo to stage 5 win and GC lead

- Critérium du Dauphiné - the complete guide

Refresh

Just while we're waiting for the race to get underway, here's a chance to look back at our race report on the dramatic events of stage 5.

Critérium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard rides solo to stage 5 win and GC lead

Criterium du Dauphiné: Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 5 and takes the race lead

(Image credit: Getty)

And here's what the riders will see when they reach kilometre 0. Hopefully the weather will stay dry for the rest of the day, though that's not thought to be likely.

See more

Racing is set to get underway in roughly 20 minutes time, starting with a 10 minute, 4.6 kilometre neutralised section.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Latest on Cyclingnews