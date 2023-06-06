Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3: live - a day for the breakaways?
Rolling stage with late climb likely one for breaks
Race Notes
- Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné is 194.1km long, running from Monistrol-sur-Loire to Le Coteau
- The race leader is Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), in the same time as Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) and four seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)
- Laporte won the opening stage of the 2023 race, Julian Alaphilippe then conquered stage 2
- On paper today's stage, with an early cat 2 climb (km41) and then a long gap to the final ascent of the cat 4 Cote de Pinay (km176) looks good for breakaways
Here's what's on the day's menu in terms of classified climbs and sprints:
Km 40.9: Climb: Côte de Bellevue la Montagne (Cat.2 - 4.9km at 5.8%)
Km 139: Intermediate sprint: Sainte Foy-Saint Sulpice
Km 175.6: Climb: Côte (Cat.4 -7.5km at 3%)
Neither rider constitutes any kind of overall threat, which probably helps explain why the peloton is so happy to see them go: Milesi is at 11:49 of race leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), while Burgadeau is at 12:32.
The gap is rising fast for the two breakaways of the day, Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) and Lorenzo Milesi (DSM). After 10 kilometres of racing, their margin is over 2 minutes and rising.
No reports of any non-starters this morning, so there are still 141 riders remaining in the race.
190 kilometres to go
Two riders are immediately on the attack and gaining time fast in the first five kilometres: Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) and Lorenzo Milesi (DSM).
And we're off. Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné is underway.
And here's a race organisation Tweet of the countdown to the start today...
🚩 C'est partiiiiiii...🚩 Stage 3 is underway! #Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/eFNYC8TgieJune 6, 2023
The current standings of the different classifications:
- Overall classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)
- Mountains classification: Donavan Grondin (Arkéa-Samsic)
- Points classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)
- Best Young Rider: Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
- Teams classification: UAE Team Emirates
The peloton is now in the neutralised section and heading towards the start of stage 3. The weather, by the way, is good.
A quick reminder of how things stand on GC courtesy of our colleagues at FirstCycling.com
Results
On paper, today's 194.1 kilometre stage looks set to be a battle between the sprint teams and the breakaways, with the overall classification riders keeping their powder dry for the first crunch moment of the race on Wednesday, a 31.3 kilometre individual time trial. But that's very much on paper.
The neutralised start to stage 3 is due to take place at 12 noon, and then racing proper gets underway at 1210 after 6.5 kilometres.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné
