Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3: live - a day for the breakaways?

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Critérium du Dauphiné race leader after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty)

Race Notes

- Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné is 194.1km long, running from Monistrol-sur-Loire to Le Coteau

- The race leader is Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), in the same time as Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) and four seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)

- Laporte won the opening stage of the 2023 race, Julian Alaphilippe then conquered stage 2

- On paper today's stage, with an early cat 2 climb (km41) and then a long gap to the final ascent of the cat 4 Cote de Pinay (km176) looks good for breakaways

2023 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 profile (Image credit: ASO)

