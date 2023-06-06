Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3: live - a day for the breakaways?

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Rolling stage with late climb likely one for breaks

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Critérium du Dauphiné race leader after stage 2

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Critérium du Dauphiné race leader after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty)

Race Notes

- Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné is 194.1km long, running from Monistrol-sur-Loire to Le Coteau

- The race leader is Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), in the same time as Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) and four seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)

- Laporte won the opening stage of the 2023 race, Julian Alaphilippe then conquered stage 2

- On paper today's stage, with an early cat 2 climb (km41) and then a long gap to the final ascent of the cat 4 Cote de Pinay (km176) looks good for breakaways

2023 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 profile

2023 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 profile (Image credit: ASO)

Here's what's on the day's menu in terms of classified climbs and sprints:

Km 40.9: Climb: Côte de Bellevue la Montagne (Cat.2 -  4.9km at 5.8%)

Km 139:  Intermediate sprint: Sainte Foy-Saint Sulpice

Km 175.6: Climb: Côte (Cat.4 -7.5km at 3%) 

Neither rider constitutes any kind of overall threat, which probably helps explain why the peloton is so happy to see them go: Milesi is at 11:49 of race leader Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), while Burgadeau is at 12:32.

The gap is rising fast for the two breakaways of the day, Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) and Lorenzo Milesi (DSM). After 10 kilometres of racing, their margin is over 2 minutes and rising.

No reports of any non-starters this morning, so there are still 141 riders remaining in the race.

190 kilometres to go

Two riders are immediately on the attack and gaining time fast in the first five kilometres: Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) and Lorenzo Milesi (DSM).

Apart from Alaphilippe's fine stage win, on Monday the big news out of the Critérium du Dauphiné was the first hour crash and injuries for multiple riders, including Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk facturing his collarbone and pelvis,and DSM's Romain Combaud, who broke his shoulderblade and collarbone. More on that here:

Steven Kruijswijk fractures collarbone and pelvis in Critérium du Dauphiné crash

And we're off. Stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné is underway.

And here's a race organisation Tweet of the countdown to the start today...

See more

The current standings of the different classifications:

- Overall classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)

- Mountains classification: Donavan Grondin (Arkéa-Samsic)

- Points classification: Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)

- Best Young Rider: Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)

- Teams classification: UAE Team Emirates

The peloton is now in the neutralised section and heading towards the start of stage 3. The weather, by the way, is good.

And here's a link to our report on stage 2, culminating in a fine win for Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep). Could this be the start of a comeback trail for the former World Champion?
Critérium du Dauphiné: Julian Alaphilippe sprints to victory on stage 2

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2 of the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2 of the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty)

A quick reminder of how things stand on GC courtesy of our colleagues at FirstCycling.com

Results

Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 GC standings after stage 2

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

On paper, today's 194.1 kilometre stage looks set to be a battle between the sprint teams and the breakaways, with the overall classification riders keeping their powder dry for the first crunch moment of the race on Wednesday, a 31.3 kilometre individual time trial. But that's very much on paper.  

The neutralised start to stage 3 is due to take place at 12 noon, and then racing proper gets underway at 1210 after 6.5 kilometres.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné

