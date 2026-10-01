'I survived all of this' – Challengers fight back on queen stage of Tour de Langkawi but Lennart Jasch proves his GC fortitude

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Tudor Pro Cycling rider has held on to his overall lead through the Queen stage, paving the path to victory in his first time as team leader

Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) in the orange leaders jersey at Le Tour de Langkawi after stage 5
Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) in the orange leaders jersey at Le Tour de Langkawi after stage 5 (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

There have been plenty of tests for Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) this week at Le Tour de Langkawi; Thursday was perhaps the biggest. This was the queen stage, the day on the bike which will most likely have set him on the path towards riding all the way through to the end of the eighth stage with the orange leader's jersey on his back, in not just his first attempt at the race but also in his first season as a professional and his first time as a team leader.

Right from the beginning, as he fronted up to the pre-race media conference, he has looked anything but green, handling the responsibilities of being in the spotlight with a cheery but understated confidence and on the road, he has been measured, though anything but understated, as he has deftly tackled the task at hand.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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