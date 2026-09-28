Yes, the favourite won, but the Women's World Championships road race was a thriller where everyone was racing for the win

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Reusser says riders were racing for second behind Vollering, but in reality, that was one of the most spirited Worlds battles we've seen in years

Elisa Longo Borghini, Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma during the 2026 Road World Championships women&#039;s road race
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Because the cycling world has a short memory, most of the talk over the next few days is going to be about the men's road race at the World Championships, and about how one of the most unpredictable races in years delivered a surprising but highly deserving winner in Brandon McNulty (USA).

The women's race got its own spotlight on Saturday, which is fantastic and the way it should be, but it did mean that attention quite quickly switched to the men's race, and the conversation moved on fast. Compound that with the fact that Sunday offered a surprise winner whilst Saturday's race was won by the favourite, and we run the risk of remembering this weekend as a thrilling men's race, and an as-predicted women's race.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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