How to watch UEC Road European Championships 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels & Official Broadcasters

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen on the podium of the elite women's road race at the 2025 UEC Road European Championships

Watch the UEC Road European Championships 2026 as a week of racing sees the best male and female cyclists around the continent compete for the blue-striped European champion's jerseys in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Cyclingnews brings you all the information you need to watch, with TV coverage and official broadcasters provided, as well as free streaming information.

After a thrillingly entertaining week of racing at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, a host of the top European racers are heading to Slovenia for the final major championship of the year – the UEC Road European Championships in Ljubljana.

Racing gets underway on Friday, October 2, with the under-23 men's and women's road races, with the elite women's road race coming up on Saturday, and the elite men's road race on Sunday. Time trials, including the mixed relay TTT, fall midweek on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 6-7.

Top riders including Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Mads Pedersen (Denmark), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland), Primož Roglič (Slovenia), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) will all be heading to Ljubljana to do battle for the title of European champion.

Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch or stream the UEC Road European Championships 2026 from the UK, USA, and Canada, as well as how you can watch for free, plus how to use a VPN to get your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch UEC Road European Championships 2026 for free? Yes. Every event will be broadcast for free on Eurovision Sport outside Europe. That includes the US, Canada and Australia. Select events across the UEC European Road Championships will be shown for free on L'Equipe TV in France, VRT in Belgium, Rai in Italy and on RSI in Switzerland. If you are away from home during the Championships you can still watch your free stream using NordVPN (75% off right now).

How to watch UEC Road European Championships from anywhere in the world

Away from home during the UEC Road European Championships? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.

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How to watch UEC Road European Championships in the UK

Select events of the UEC Road European Championships are being shown on TNT Sports, which is available via HBO Max.

TNT Sports will broadcast every single race of the UEC Road European Championships. The easiest way to access the channel is through HBO Max (£25.99 per month), while TNT Sports can also be added to selected Sky, EE, and Virgin Media TV packages.

How to watch UEC Road European Championships in the USA, Canada and Australia

Eurovision Sport will broadcast the UEC European Road Championships in the US, Canada, Australia and everywhere else outside Europe.

Eurovision Sport are showing the UEC European Road Championships for free outside Europe. All you need to do is make an account and you can stream every race at no cost.

UEC Road European Championships Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Race Friday, October 2 Under-23 men's time trial Row 1 - Cell 0 Under-23 women's time trial Saturday, October 3 Elite women's road race Row 3 - Cell 0 Junior men's road race Sunday, October 4 Elite men's road race Row 5 - Cell 0 Junior women's road race Tuesday, October 6 Elite Mixed relay TTT Row 7 - Cell 0 Junior mixed relay TTT Wednesday, October 7 Elite women's time trial Row 9 - Cell 0 Elite men's time trial Under-23 women's time trial Under-23 men's time trial Row 12 - Cell 0 Junior women's time trial Row 13 - Cell 0 Junior men's time trial

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