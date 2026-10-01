How to watch UEC Road European Championships 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels & Official Broadcasters
Here's how you can stream every race at this year's European Championships in Ljubljana
Watch the UEC Road European Championships 2026 as a week of racing sees the best male and female cyclists around the continent compete for the blue-striped European champion's jerseys in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Cyclingnews brings you all the information you need to watch, with TV coverage and official broadcasters provided, as well as free streaming information.
► Dates: 2-7 October, 2026
► Free Streams: Eurovision Sport (Outside Europe), L'Equipe TV (France) / VRT (Belgium) / Rai (Italy) / RSI (Switzerland)
► UK: TNT Sports / HBO Max
► Watch from anywhere: NordVPN — 75% off right now
After a thrillingly entertaining week of racing at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, a host of the top European racers are heading to Slovenia for the final major championship of the year – the UEC Road European Championships in Ljubljana.
Racing gets underway on Friday, October 2, with the under-23 men's and women's road races, with the elite women's road race coming up on Saturday, and the elite men's road race on Sunday. Time trials, including the mixed relay TTT, fall midweek on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 6-7.
Top riders including Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Mads Pedersen (Denmark), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland), Primož Roglič (Slovenia), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) will all be heading to Ljubljana to do battle for the title of European champion.
Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch or stream the UEC Road European Championships 2026 from the UK, USA, and Canada, as well as how you can watch for free, plus how to use a VPN to get your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch UEC Road European Championships 2026 for free?
Yes. Every event will be broadcast for free on Eurovision Sport outside Europe. That includes the US, Canada and Australia.
Select events across the UEC European Road Championships will be shown for free on L'Equipe TV in France, VRT in Belgium, Rai in Italy and on RSI in Switzerland.
If you are away from home during the Championships you can still watch your free stream using NordVPN (75% off right now).
How to watch UEC Road European Championships from anywhere in the world
Away from home during the UEC Road European Championships? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.
NordVPN is recommended by our office-mates at TechRadar for its strong stream unblocking:
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How to watch UEC Road European Championships in the UK
Select events of the UEC Road European Championships are being shown on TNT Sports, which is available via HBO Max.
How to watch UEC Road European Championships in the USA, Canada and Australia
Eurovision Sport will broadcast the UEC European Road Championships in the US, Canada, Australia and everywhere else outside Europe.
Eurovision Sport are showing the UEC European Road Championships for free outside Europe. All you need to do is make an account and you can stream every race at no cost.
UEC Road European Championships Schedule
|
Date
|
Race
|
Friday, October 2
|
Under-23 men's time trial
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|
Under-23 women's time trial
|
Saturday, October 3
|
Elite women's road race
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|
Junior men's road race
|
Sunday, October 4
|
Elite men's road race
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|
Junior women's road race
|
Tuesday, October 6
|
Elite Mixed relay TTT
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|
Junior mixed relay TTT
|
Wednesday, October 7
|
Elite women's time trial
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|
Elite men's time trial
|
Under-23 women's time trial
|
Under-23 men's time trial
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|
Junior women's time trial
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|
Junior men's time trial
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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