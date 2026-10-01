Visma-Lease a Bike bring on Giorgia Bronzini as sports director

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Italian moves from Human Powered Health to Dutch team

Giorgia Bronzini speaking with a rider while working with Human Powered Health
Giorgia Bronzini moves from Human Powered Health to Visma-Lease a Bike in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike announced the signing of Italian sports director Giorgia Bronzini for the women's WorldTour team for the 2027 season on Thursday.

Bronzini, 43, is a two-time world champion. She retired in 2018 and spent three years as a director with Trek-Segafredo before joining Liv Racing for two seasons. For the past three years, she's worked with the Human Powered Health team. Her move to Visma-Lease a Bike brings her on the same team as her former sprint rival, Marianne Vos.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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