Visma-Lease a Bike bring on Giorgia Bronzini as sports director

Visma-Lease a Bike announced the signing of Italian sports director Giorgia Bronzini for the women's WorldTour team for the 2027 season on Thursday.

Bronzini, 43, is a two-time world champion. She retired in 2018 and spent three years as a director with Trek-Segafredo before joining Liv Racing for two seasons. For the past three years, she's worked with the Human Powered Health team. Her move to Visma-Lease a Bike brings her on the same team as her former sprint rival, Marianne Vos.

"Marianne and I raced against each other for many years, and there was always a lot of respect between us," Bronzini said in the team press release. "It is very special to now be on the same side and to have the opportunity to support Marianne achieve her goals. I'm really looking forward to that, as well as to working with the whole team and seeing what we can achieve together.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"I am happy and satisfied when the riders and staff are motivated and can say that we gave everything to reach our goal, and when everyone feels they contributed to what we achieved. You never do it alone. It is the team effort that allows you to win.""

Rutger Tijssen, the Visma-Lease a Bike women's team manager, said, "Giorgia knows women's cycling from the inside and had a strong understanding of the dynamics within the peloton. "That experience is very valuable to us.

"Giorgia's experience in the sport is obviously very valuable, but what also stood out to me was her enthusiasm and drive, and her willingness to work hard for her riders. We also found that we share a similar approach to guiding and supporting a team. That really appealed to me and was one of the reasons I wanted her to join our team."

Bronzini will be important for the young riders, including new under-23 world champion Viktória Chladoñová, 19.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Giorgia will be dedicated to working with our younger riders, particularly on their tactical development and understanding of how to read a race," Tijssen said. "She also wants to help us to take the combination of performance and racing a step further. That way of thinking is something we value highly within our team, and especially with younger riders, there is still a lot to gain by bringing the two even more together."