Enve officially releases Tadej Pogačar's monument-winning wheelset
Enve's aero test data includes comparisons to key rival wheelsets
Enve has launched a brand-new aero road wheel today: the SES 6.7 Pro.
This latest addition to the SES Pro range will be Enve's deepest and most aerodynamic road wheelset.
The 6.7 Pros have actually been hiding in plain sight for much of this year, as an unreleased wheelset from the American manufacturer.
Tadej Pogačar, as well as some of his teammates, have been racing and winning on the wheels for most of this year. Their win list is considerable, with Pogačar winning Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche on them already.
Enve launched the SES 4.5 Pro wheelset just before the Tour de France last year, calling it 'The wheel Tadej asked for'.
The wheels also join the brand's recently launched G SES 6.7 Pro gravel wheels, which launched back in May.
The SES 6.7 Pro wheels will set you back £4,000 / $3750 / €4,600 if you are interested in emulating Pogačar and co's exploits.
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A new aero tool
Enve says this new wheelset is 'designed to deliver even greater speed while maintaining stability and confidence'.
The previous Enve SES 6.7 wheelset used a 60mm / 66mm rim depth combination, which, as of January 1st 2026, fell foul of the UCI maximum rim depth ruling of 65mm.
This major overhaul employs a 59mm front rim and a 65mm deep rear rim to stay UCI-compliant. Front and rear rims are 30.5mm's wide externally, and have front- and rear-specific rim shapes.
The wheels are optimised around 28mm tyres and have been developed by aerodynamicist and Drag 2 Zero founder Simon Smart, who has worked with Enve since 2009.
In terms of specs, the wheelset weighs in at 1495 grams with tubeless valves and tapes, and the brand says it is for tubeless-compatible tyres only.
The rims have a 22.5mm wide internal rim width with a hooked rim. Enve says they are for flat and rolling terrain.
Both wheels have a spoke count of 24 and use silver Alpina spokes and alloy spoke nipples.
The wheels are built around silver Enve Innerdrive Pro hubs, which use a lighter 40-tooth engagement ratchet and custom ratchet spring. The Enve Pro Ceramic bearings have non-contact inboard seals and low-contact outboard seals for slightly more protection.
Testing data and competitor comparisons
Enve says the wheels were developed using CFD, wind tunnel testing and validation on the road.
They have been tested in a wind tunnel in a bike at 'elite and amateur speeds alike'.
Whilst Enve hasn't gone as far as to provide a white paper or in-depth testing numbers for the wheelset (possibly due to a certain top WorldTour team using them), they have provided some testing info and a comparison against a sizeable range of competitor wheelsets, which we don't always see.
The brand has tested against various competitors, including Vision, Roval, Hunt and Princeton.
Check out the graphs below for yourself, but the SES 6.7 Pro wheels were top aero performers, not counting the faster Enve disc wheel / 100mm front wheel combo, which isn't used in road races.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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