Enve officially releases Tadej Pogačar's monument-winning wheelset

Enve has launched a brand-new aero road wheel today: the SES 6.7 Pro.

This latest addition to the SES Pro range will be Enve's deepest and most aerodynamic road wheelset.

The 6.7 Pros have actually been hiding in plain sight for much of this year, as an unreleased wheelset from the American manufacturer.

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Tadej Pogačar, as well as some of his teammates, have been racing and winning on the wheels for most of this year. Their win list is considerable, with Pogačar winning Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche on them already.

Enve launched the SES 4.5 Pro wheelset just before the Tour de France last year, calling it 'The wheel Tadej asked for'.

The wheels also join the brand's recently launched G SES 6.7 Pro gravel wheels, which launched back in May.

The SES 6.7 Pro wheels will set you back £4,000 / $3750 / €4,600 if you are interested in emulating Pogačar and co's exploits.

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Pogačar used the wheels at the La Vuelta recently. (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

A new aero tool

Enve says this new wheelset is 'designed to deliver even greater speed while maintaining stability and confidence'.

The previous Enve SES 6.7 wheelset used a 60mm / 66mm rim depth combination, which, as of January 1st 2026, fell foul of the UCI maximum rim depth ruling of 65mm.

This major overhaul employs a 59mm front rim and a 65mm deep rear rim to stay UCI-compliant. Front and rear rims are 30.5mm's wide externally, and have front- and rear-specific rim shapes.

The wheels are optimised around 28mm tyres and have been developed by aerodynamicist and Drag 2 Zero founder Simon Smart, who has worked with Enve since 2009.

In terms of specs, the wheelset weighs in at 1495 grams with tubeless valves and tapes, and the brand says it is for tubeless-compatible tyres only.

The rims have a 22.5mm wide internal rim width with a hooked rim. Enve says they are for flat and rolling terrain.

Both wheels have a spoke count of 24 and use silver Alpina spokes and alloy spoke nipples.

The wheels are built around silver Enve Innerdrive Pro hubs, which use a lighter 40-tooth engagement ratchet and custom ratchet spring. The Enve Pro Ceramic bearings have non-contact inboard seals and low-contact outboard seals for slightly more protection.

(Image credit: Enve)

Testing data and competitor comparisons

Enve says the wheels were developed using CFD, wind tunnel testing and validation on the road.

They have been tested in a wind tunnel in a bike at 'elite and amateur speeds alike'.

Whilst Enve hasn't gone as far as to provide a white paper or in-depth testing numbers for the wheelset (possibly due to a certain top WorldTour team using them), they have provided some testing info and a comparison against a sizeable range of competitor wheelsets, which we don't always see.

The brand has tested against various competitors, including Vision, Roval, Hunt and Princeton.

Check out the graphs below for yourself, but the SES 6.7 Pro wheels were top aero performers, not counting the faster Enve disc wheel / 100mm front wheel combo, which isn't used in road races.