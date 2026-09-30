On his 50th birthday, Oscar Sevilla signs up for another year as a pro cyclist

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Spaniard is remarkably still going strong on the Colombian scene

Oscar Sevilla (Medellin - EPM) during stage 1 of the 2023 Vuelta a San Juan International in San Juan, Argentina. (Photo by Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
When he retires Oscar Sevilla will look back on a long career. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Sevilla continues to defy the march of time, announcing on his 50th birthday that he has signed up for another year of racing as a professional cyclist.

The Spaniard has spent the past decade racing for Medellin-EPM, one of the leading Colombian teams, and on Tuesday it was announced that partnership would continue through 2027.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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