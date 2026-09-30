'I was just unlucky as hell' - Still no answers as João Almeida hopes to turn around terrible season

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Portuguese rider keeps soldiering on after Worlds DNF

Joao Almeida of Portugal competes during the Men Elite Road Race at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
João Almeida rides past fans with a Portuguese flag during Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there ever was a rider who needed a little good luck, it's João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). The 28-year-old's 2026 season has been one misfortune after another.

But after coming to a stop in the mixed zone after dropping out of the World Championships road race in Montreal, Almeida had a small red and black polka dot passenger on his left shoulder - a ladybug (or ladybird) - often considered a sign of good luck. Perhaps it means his fortunes will make a turn for the better.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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