Kim Le Court-Pienaar ends season after World Championships crash
Mauritian rider out of Italian Classics with tear in thigh muscle
AG Insurance-Soudal's Kim Le Court-Pienaar has ended her season after crashing during the World Championships road race on Saturday, her team confirmed.
The Mauritian was one of several riders involved in crashes in Montreal over the weekend, but did still manage to finish the race, albeit in 45th place, not the result she may have been hoping for in the climber-friendly race.
However, since finishing the race, examinations have revealed a muscular injury that means Le Court-Pienaar will not be able to race the upcoming Italian Classics.
"Following her crash in the road race at the World Championships in Montréal, further medical examinations confirmed a small tear in her quadriceps," a short statement from her team read. The quadriceps is the muscle at the font of the thigh.
"After further assessment and in consultation with Kim, the team and the medical staff, it has been decided to bring her 2026 season to an early end and prioritise her recovery. As a result, Kim will not compete in the Italian races as initially planned."
Despite a lacklustre end to the season in Montreal, and a difficult spring after a heavy crash at the Tour of Flanders, Le Court-Pienaar enjoyed a successful summer.
She defended her Mauritian road race and TT titles, won a stage of the Tour de France Femmes and finished ninth there, before claiming the overall at the Tour of Britain Women with a win on the Great Orme.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
She is AG Insurance-Soudal's biggest points-scorer of 2026, consistently landing their biggest wins and she would have been hoping to chase a win in the upcoming Giro dell'Emilia or Tre Valle Varesine.
In her absence, and with climbers Urška Žigart and Justine Ghekiere also out of action, AG Insurance will look to riders like Lore De Schepper and the returning Sarah Gigante for their best chances at a result in Italy to round out the season.
Le Court-Pienaar will now turn her attention to 2027, where an uninterrupted run at the Ardennes Classics – she was the winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège two years ago – will likely be a primary goal for the first half of the year.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.