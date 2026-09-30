Kim Le Court-Pienaar ends season after World Championships crash

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Mauritian rider out of Italian Classics with tear in thigh muscle

Kim Le Court-Pienaar looks unhappy during the Classic Lorient Agglomeration 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AG Insurance-Soudal's Kim Le Court-Pienaar has ended her season after crashing during the World Championships road race on Saturday, her team confirmed.

The Mauritian was one of several riders involved in crashes in Montreal over the weekend, but did still manage to finish the race, albeit in 45th place, not the result she may have been hoping for in the climber-friendly race.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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