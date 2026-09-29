Mismatched kit and visa issues lead to heavy fines and depleted line-ups for Eritrea at World Championships

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Ghebreigzabhier and Tesfatsion didn't line up, while Girmay, Mulubrhan, and a member of staff were penalised over clothing infringments

BROSSARD, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 27: Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Biniam Girmay, Merhawi Kudus, Henok Mulueberhan and Team Eritrea prior to the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Men Elite Road Race a 273.4km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 27, 2026 in Brossard, Quebec. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships were one to forget for Eritrea, who started the elite men's road race with just three of their five named riders and saw two of them, plus a staff member, hit with post-race fines from the UCI.

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Natnael Tesfatsion were the two riders who did not start Sunday's race. According to team leader Biniam Girmay, this was due to visa issues, with the pair unable to enter Canada for the Worlds.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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