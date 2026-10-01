Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart arrive home in Slovenia ahead of European Championships, despite injuries ruling them out of the racing

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Defending champion trains alongside Dane Mikkel Honoré near Ljubljana

2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Road Race Training - Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), Urška Žigart (Sloevnia)
Pogačar and Žigart at the World Championships in 2025 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Despite injury ruling both Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart out of their home UEC Road European Championships, the couple have still headed back to Slovenia ahead of this weekend's road races near Ljubljana.

Having both returned to training in recent weeks, Pogačar and Žigart trained near the capital city alongside Danish rider Mikkel Honoré, who is fresh off the back of finishing 19th in the Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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