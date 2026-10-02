Riley Pickrell gets his Le Tour de Langkawi sprint win on stage 6 with Matteo Malucelli second

After two runner-up spots, Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) snared his Le Tour de Langkawi victory on stage 6, managing to get the better of Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) by taking out the short and sharp day of racing from Pandan Indah to Rembau.

It was a clear-cut win this time, no need to wait for the photo finish to celebrate, as the Canadian and his team played the slightly uphill finish to perfection. Seppe Van Den Boer (Tudor Pro Cycling) made it to the podium again, with the 20-year-old taking third place on the 121.3km stage that offered the third sprint opportunity of the race.

"The last two sprints it was pretty clear that Malucelli and me are super close and the only reason I won today was that the boys put me in a better position than Malucelli's boys. But that's just the nature of bike racing, and I can't thank my team enough," said Pickrell in a post-race interview.

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"We knew we had to be in a really good position and we were hoping my teammate Scott [McGill] could drop me off just before the corner, but he had really good legs, so he was able to take me through the corner. He gave me a really good run to the finish and I'm really happy."

Race leader Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) maintained his top spot overall, sitting 26 seconds ahead of Alex Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) with two more flat stages ahead.

Still, even though the race ended in a sprint and with the GC gap holding firm, it certainly wasn't a relaxing day defending the jersey for Jasch, with plenty of moves early, which meant the first-year pro had to stay on his toes.

How it Unfolded

There was no easing into this early-starting stage, which launched at 9am local time, as it was possibly the best opportunity for riders trying to capitalise on a break and thwart the sprinters' teams, who had been in energy-conservation mode through the mountain stages. It also offered a chance for others to make up some ground in the overall.

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This was because, even though the big summit finishes were in the past, the climbs were not completely in the rear-view mirror. The first category 3 climb at Ampang came at just 5km into the day of racing and then another at Bukit Hantu at 18km.

Over the first climb, Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) looked to build points in hopes of returning to the top of the KOM classification where he started the day second to Jasch. The race leader was next, clearly wary of the threat to the leader's orange jersey the hectic opening run on this stage could pose.

There were in fact early splits in the peloton, with the winner of two stages so far, Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana), among those off the back after he and a teammate had a flat at one of the worst possible moments, while Stefan de Bod (Modern Adventure) was off the front between the two early climbs. It bunched up in the peloton through the second, then Mathias Bregnhøj (Terengganu), sitting eighth overall and Josh Burnett (Burgos-Burpellet BH), who, after his second place on stage 5, is seventh overall, made a move, but Jasch wasn't letting a pair who posed such a GC threat get away, chasing the move himself.

Bregnhøj had another go with Matthis Le Berre (TotalEnergies), but they were also pulled back in. The group that finally established included Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies), Julien Arriola (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Adne van Engelen (Terengganu), who were later also joined by Juan Martinez (Picnic PostNL), Mikel Retegi (Equipo Kern Pharma) and Rikunov, who took the top KOM points at 66km into the day of racing.

The peloton was back together behind, which meant that with their in-form sprinter in the fold, XDS-Astana were now prepared to go to the front and try to reel in the lead group. With 40km to go, the gap was just 1:20. This buffer dropped further as the kilometres progressed, while Jousseaume attacked from the lead group and by 20km to go it was two riders at the front, with Retegi joining the TotalEnergies rider. Despite the attempt to avoid the catch, at 6.5km to go the pair were reeled in.

That, however, opened up the opportunity for others to try and go, with the first wave of attacks neutralised by Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) and while that opened up the way for another, the team of Malucelli was prepared to burn through some riders to keep it under control, but Riley Pickrell's Modern Adventure squad were also prepared to chip in. It turned out to be well worth their while.

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 6 results Pos Rider Time 1 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 2:40:06 2 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana 00:00:00 3 Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 00:00:00 4 Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:00:00 5 Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:00:00 6 Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies 00:00:00 7 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:00 8 Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:00 9 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:00 10 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:00 11 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:00:00 12 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:00 13 Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:00 14 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:00:00 15 Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:00:00 16 Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:00:00 17 Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 00:00:00 18 Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:00:00 19 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana 00:00:00 20 Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:00:00 21 Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:00 22 Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:00:00 23 Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:00:00 24 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:00 25 Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:00:00 26 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:00:00 27 Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:00:00 28 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:00 29 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:00 30 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:00:00 31 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:00 32 Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:00 33 Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure 00:00:00 34 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:00 35 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:00:00 36 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:00 37 Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia 00:00:00 38 Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia 00:00:00 39 Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:00:00 40 Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana 00:00:00 41 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:00 42 Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:00:00 43 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:00:00 44 Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:00:00 45 Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies 00:00:00 46 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure 00:00:00 47 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:00:00 48 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL 00:00:00 49 Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:00 50 Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:00 51 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana 00:00:00 52 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:00 53 Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:00:00 54 Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:00:00 55 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:00 56 Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:00 57 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:00:00 58 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:00:00 59 Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:00:00 60 Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:00:00 61 Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:00:00 62 Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:00:00 63 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:00 64 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:00 65 Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:00:00 66 Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:00:00 67 Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:00 68 Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:00:00 69 Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:00:00 70 Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia 00:00:00 71 Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:00:00 72 Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure 00:00:00 73 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 00:00:00 74 Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:00:00 75 Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo 00:00:00 76 Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:00:00 77 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:00 78 Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:00 79 Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:00:00 80 Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:00:00 81 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:00:00 82 Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:00:00 83 Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:00:00 84 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:00:00 85 Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia 00:00:00 86 Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia 00:00:00 87 Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:00:00 88 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia 00:00:00 89 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 00:00:00 90 Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:00:26 91 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:30 92 Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:00:30 93 Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana 00:00:30 94 Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:00:30 95 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:34 96 George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:00:34 97 Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:00:38 98 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:40 99 Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:00:41 100 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:00:48 101 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:00:54 102 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:01:10 103 Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:01:44 104 Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:01:44 105 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 00:03:32 106 Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:18:50 107 Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:18:50 108 Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:18:52 109 Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo 00:18:57 nan Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 109 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally GC after stage 6 Pos Rider Time 1 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 21:38:39 2 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:26 3 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:00:42 4 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:01:20 5 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:01:37 6 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:55 7 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:02:56 8 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:02:58 9 Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies 00:03:25 10 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:03:30 11 Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure 00:04:02 12 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana 00:04:30 13 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:05:31 14 Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:06:03 15 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:06:06 16 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure 00:06:14 17 Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:06:45 18 Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:07:21 19 Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:07:29 20 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:09:12 21 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:09:32 22 Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:09:37 23 Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:10:01 24 Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:10:46 25 Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:11:05 26 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 00:11:44 27 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:11:45 28 Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:11:49 29 Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia 00:12:46 30 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:13:01 31 Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:13:19 32 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:13:22 33 Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:13:39 34 Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:13:45 35 Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:14:31 36 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:30 37 Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:15:36 38 Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:16:05 39 Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:17:03 40 Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:17:08 41 Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies 00:19:31 42 Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:19:49 43 Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:21:35 44 Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:22:54 45 Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia 00:24:02 46 Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:24:25 47 Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:25:25 48 Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:25:39 49 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team 00:26:19 50 Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:26:52 51 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 00:27:05 52 Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:27:40 53 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies 00:28:12 54 Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 00:29:46 55 Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:30:15 56 Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo 00:30:55 57 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:31:47 58 Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:34:54 59 Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:35:31 60 Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 00:35:41 61 Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:35:42 62 Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:36:00 63 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:36:16 64 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia 00:36:48 65 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:36:55 66 Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:38:26 67 Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl 00:39:12 68 Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure 00:41:41 69 Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team 00:42:17 70 Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 00:42:17 71 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL 00:42:18 72 Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:43:57 73 Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:44:19 74 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:44:25 75 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:44:51 76 Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 00:46:04 77 Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia 00:48:25 78 Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana 00:51:54 79 Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 00:51:56 80 Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:53:26 81 Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets 00:53:35 82 George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:53:37 83 Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia 00:54:47 84 Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 00:55:24 85 Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:55:33 86 Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team 00:56:41 87 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:57:23 88 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 00:57:38 89 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 00:57:50 90 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana 00:58:11 91 Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana 00:58:42 92 Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:59:33 93 Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:59:38 94 Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:59:55 95 Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 01:00:22 96 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:02:01 97 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 01:02:12 98 Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 01:02:17 99 Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo 01:02:17 100 Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH 01:02:57 101 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling 01:04:03 102 Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo 01:04:52 103 Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 01:05:44 104 Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 01:06:37 105 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana 01:07:09 106 Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia 01:09:15 107 Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo 01:17:52 108 Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 01:18:22 109 Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 01:20:04