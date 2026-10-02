Riley Pickrell gets his Le Tour de Langkawi sprint win on stage 6 with Matteo Malucelli second

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Race leader Lennart Jasch keeps his stranglehold on the race, keeping early stage digs by GC rivals under control

Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) claims his win on stage 6 of Le Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
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After two runner-up spots, Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) snared his Le Tour de Langkawi victory on stage 6, managing to get the better of Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) by taking out the short and sharp day of racing from Pandan Indah to Rembau.

It was a clear-cut win this time, no need to wait for the photo finish to celebrate, as the Canadian and his team played the slightly uphill finish to perfection. Seppe Van Den Boer (Tudor Pro Cycling) made it to the podium again, with the 20-year-old taking third place on the 121.3km stage that offered the third sprint opportunity of the race.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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