Riley Pickrell gets his Le Tour de Langkawi sprint win on stage 6 with Matteo Malucelli second
Race leader Lennart Jasch keeps his stranglehold on the race, keeping early stage digs by GC rivals under control
After two runner-up spots, Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) snared his Le Tour de Langkawi victory on stage 6, managing to get the better of Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) by taking out the short and sharp day of racing from Pandan Indah to Rembau.
It was a clear-cut win this time, no need to wait for the photo finish to celebrate, as the Canadian and his team played the slightly uphill finish to perfection. Seppe Van Den Boer (Tudor Pro Cycling) made it to the podium again, with the 20-year-old taking third place on the 121.3km stage that offered the third sprint opportunity of the race.
"The last two sprints it was pretty clear that Malucelli and me are super close and the only reason I won today was that the boys put me in a better position than Malucelli's boys. But that's just the nature of bike racing, and I can't thank my team enough," said Pickrell in a post-race interview.
"We knew we had to be in a really good position and we were hoping my teammate Scott [McGill] could drop me off just before the corner, but he had really good legs, so he was able to take me through the corner. He gave me a really good run to the finish and I'm really happy."
Race leader Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) maintained his top spot overall, sitting 26 seconds ahead of Alex Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) with two more flat stages ahead.
Still, even though the race ended in a sprint and with the GC gap holding firm, it certainly wasn't a relaxing day defending the jersey for Jasch, with plenty of moves early, which meant the first-year pro had to stay on his toes.
How it Unfolded
There was no easing into this early-starting stage, which launched at 9am local time, as it was possibly the best opportunity for riders trying to capitalise on a break and thwart the sprinters' teams, who had been in energy-conservation mode through the mountain stages. It also offered a chance for others to make up some ground in the overall.
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This was because, even though the big summit finishes were in the past, the climbs were not completely in the rear-view mirror. The first category 3 climb at Ampang came at just 5km into the day of racing and then another at Bukit Hantu at 18km.
Over the first climb, Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) looked to build points in hopes of returning to the top of the KOM classification where he started the day second to Jasch. The race leader was next, clearly wary of the threat to the leader's orange jersey the hectic opening run on this stage could pose.
There were in fact early splits in the peloton, with the winner of two stages so far, Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana), among those off the back after he and a teammate had a flat at one of the worst possible moments, while Stefan de Bod (Modern Adventure) was off the front between the two early climbs. It bunched up in the peloton through the second, then Mathias Bregnhøj (Terengganu), sitting eighth overall and Josh Burnett (Burgos-Burpellet BH), who, after his second place on stage 5, is seventh overall, made a move, but Jasch wasn't letting a pair who posed such a GC threat get away, chasing the move himself.
Bregnhøj had another go with Matthis Le Berre (TotalEnergies), but they were also pulled back in. The group that finally established included Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies), Julien Arriola (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Adne van Engelen (Terengganu), who were later also joined by Juan Martinez (Picnic PostNL), Mikel Retegi (Equipo Kern Pharma) and Rikunov, who took the top KOM points at 66km into the day of racing.
The peloton was back together behind, which meant that with their in-form sprinter in the fold, XDS-Astana were now prepared to go to the front and try to reel in the lead group. With 40km to go, the gap was just 1:20. This buffer dropped further as the kilometres progressed, while Jousseaume attacked from the lead group and by 20km to go it was two riders at the front, with Retegi joining the TotalEnergies rider. Despite the attempt to avoid the catch, at 6.5km to go the pair were reeled in.
That, however, opened up the opportunity for others to try and go, with the first wave of attacks neutralised by Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) and while that opened up the way for another, the team of Malucelli was prepared to burn through some riders to keep it under control, but Riley Pickrell's Modern Adventure squad were also prepared to chip in. It turned out to be well worth their while.
*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
2:40:06
|
2
|
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:00:00
|
3
|
Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
00:00:00
|
4
|
Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:00:00
|
5
|
Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:00:00
|
6
|
Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:00:00
|
7
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:00
|
8
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:00
|
9
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:00
|
10
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:00
|
11
|
Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:00:00
|
12
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:00
|
13
|
Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:00
|
14
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:00:00
|
15
|
Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:00:00
|
16
|
Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:00:00
|
17
|
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
00:00:00
|
18
|
Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:00:00
|
19
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:00:00
|
20
|
Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:00:00
|
21
|
Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:00
|
22
|
Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
23
|
Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
24
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:00
|
25
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:00:00
|
26
|
Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
27
|
Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
28
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:00
|
29
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:00
|
30
|
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:00:00
|
31
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:00
|
32
|
Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:00
|
33
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:00:00
|
34
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:00
|
35
|
Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
36
|
Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:00
|
37
|
Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:00:00
|
38
|
Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:00:00
|
39
|
Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:00:00
|
40
|
Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana
|
00:00:00
|
41
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:00
|
42
|
Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
43
|
Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
44
|
Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:00:00
|
45
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:00:00
|
46
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00:00:00
|
47
|
Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
48
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
00:00:00
|
49
|
Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:00
|
50
|
Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:00
|
51
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|
00:00:00
|
52
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:00
|
53
|
Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
54
|
Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:00:00
|
55
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:00
|
56
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:00
|
57
|
Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:00:00
|
58
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:00:00
|
59
|
Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
60
|
Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
61
|
Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:00:00
|
62
|
Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
63
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:00
|
64
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:00
|
65
|
Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:00:00
|
66
|
Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
67
|
Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:00
|
68
|
Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
69
|
Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
70
|
Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:00:00
|
71
|
Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
72
|
Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:00:00
|
73
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
00:00:00
|
74
|
Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:00:00
|
75
|
Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo
|
00:00:00
|
76
|
Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
77
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:00
|
78
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:00
|
79
|
Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:00:00
|
80
|
Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:00:00
|
81
|
Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:00:00
|
82
|
Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:00:00
|
83
|
Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:00:00
|
84
|
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:00:00
|
85
|
Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:00:00
|
86
|
Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:00:00
|
87
|
Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:00:00
|
88
|
Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:00:00
|
89
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:00:00
|
90
|
Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:00:26
|
91
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:30
|
92
|
Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:00:30
|
93
|
Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:00:30
|
94
|
Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:00:30
|
95
|
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:34
|
96
|
George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:00:34
|
97
|
Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:00:38
|
98
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:40
|
99
|
Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:00:41
|
100
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:00:48
|
101
|
Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:00:54
|
102
|
Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:01:10
|
103
|
Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:01:44
|
104
|
Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:01:44
|
105
|
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:03:32
|
106
|
Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:18:50
|
107
|
Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:18:50
|
108
|
Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:18:52
|
109
|
Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo
|
00:18:57
|
nan
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
21:38:39
|
2
|
Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:26
|
3
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:00:42
|
4
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:01:20
|
5
|
Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:01:37
|
6
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:55
|
7
|
Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:02:56
|
8
|
Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:02:58
|
9
|
Mathis le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:03:25
|
10
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:03:30
|
11
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:04:02
|
12
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|
00:04:30
|
13
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:05:31
|
14
|
Adne Willemjan van Engelen (Ned) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:06:03
|
15
|
Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:06:06
|
16
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00:06:14
|
17
|
Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:06:45
|
18
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:07:21
|
19
|
Matthew Peace (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:07:29
|
20
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:09:12
|
21
|
Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:09:32
|
22
|
Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:09:37
|
23
|
Antoine Huby (Fra) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:10:01
|
24
|
Andrei Stepanov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:10:46
|
25
|
Ren Bao Tsen (Mas) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:11:05
|
26
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
00:11:44
|
27
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:11:45
|
28
|
Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:11:49
|
29
|
Ren Han Tsen (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:12:46
|
30
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:13:01
|
31
|
Zhe Yie Kee (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:13:19
|
32
|
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:13:22
|
33
|
Lindon Milostic (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:13:39
|
34
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:13:45
|
35
|
Chaoyi Li (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:14:31
|
36
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:15:30
|
37
|
Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:15:36
|
38
|
Iderbold Bold (Mgl) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:16:05
|
39
|
Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:17:03
|
40
|
Muhamad Herlangga (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:17:08
|
41
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:19:31
|
42
|
Erickson Lopez (Phi) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:19:49
|
43
|
Muhammad Ridwan (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:21:35
|
44
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:22:54
|
45
|
Jian Le Chan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:24:02
|
46
|
Muhammad Adam Danish Afdzal (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:24:25
|
47
|
Junqi Shao (Chn) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:25:25
|
48
|
Aphisit Supan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:25:39
|
49
|
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu Team
|
00:26:19
|
50
|
Astnan Maulana (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:26:52
|
51
|
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:27:05
|
52
|
Javier Ibañez Beltran de Salazar (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:27:40
|
53
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:28:12
|
54
|
Muhammad Iqmal Mohd Zarawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
00:29:46
|
55
|
Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:30:15
|
56
|
Taehyeong Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
00:30:55
|
57
|
Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:31:47
|
58
|
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:34:54
|
59
|
Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:35:31
|
60
|
Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
00:35:41
|
61
|
Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:35:42
|
62
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:36:00
|
63
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:36:16
|
64
|
Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:36:48
|
65
|
Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:36:55
|
66
|
Zeb Kyffin (GBr) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:38:26
|
67
|
Christiaan van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
00:39:12
|
68
|
Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:41:41
|
69
|
Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00:42:17
|
70
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
00:42:17
|
71
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
00:42:18
|
72
|
Jaypee Olarte (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:43:57
|
73
|
Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:44:19
|
74
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:44:25
|
75
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:44:51
|
76
|
Ronnilan Quita (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
00:46:04
|
77
|
Muhammad Zahin Wahhi (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:48:25
|
78
|
Aaron Gate (NZl) XDS Astana
|
00:51:54
|
79
|
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
00:51:56
|
80
|
Rui Udagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:53:26
|
81
|
Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00:53:35
|
82
|
George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:53:37
|
83
|
Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan (Mas) Malaysia
|
00:54:47
|
84
|
Jack Lightfoot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
00:55:24
|
85
|
Kazuto Minami (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:55:33
|
86
|
Ade Meisa (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team
|
00:56:41
|
87
|
Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:57:23
|
88
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:57:38
|
89
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
00:57:50
|
90
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:58:11
|
91
|
Lev Gonov (Rus) XDS Astana
|
00:58:42
|
92
|
Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|
00:59:33
|
93
|
Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
00:59:38
|
94
|
Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:59:55
|
95
|
Mervin Corpuz (Phi) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
01:00:22
|
96
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
01:02:01
|
97
|
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
01:02:12
|
98
|
Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
01:02:17
|
99
|
Jihwan Park (Kor) Kspo
|
01:02:17
|
100
|
Tomoya Koyama (Jpn) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
01:02:57
|
101
|
Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling
|
01:04:03
|
102
|
Hwanhui Je (Kor) Kspo
|
01:04:52
|
103
|
Liam Cuthbertson (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|
01:05:44
|
104
|
Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
01:06:37
|
105
|
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana
|
01:07:09
|
106
|
Muhammad Yusri Shaari (Mas) Malaysia
|
01:09:15
|
107
|
Yongjoo Kim (Kor) Kspo
|
01:17:52
|
108
|
Noppachai Klahan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
01:18:22
|
109
|
Thanachat Yatan (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|
01:20:04
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Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
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