Great Britain skip European Championships road races, only fielding riders for time trials

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Four riders will compete in the time trials, with Worlds runner-up Zoe Bäckstedt not one of them

Callum Thornley rides for Team GB during the men&#039;s elite time trial at the 2026 Road World Championships in Montreal
Callum Thornley is one of the four riders racing for Team GB at the upcoming European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain will once again have only a small squad at the European Championships and no representation in any road races, sending just four riders to the event in Ljubljana, Slovenia this coming week.

Team GB have had a mixed history with the European Championships, which only introduced elite races in 2016. They fielded no riders for the first two editions, then sent road race and time trial squads from 2018 to 2020 after hosting in 2018, skipped the event in 2021 and 2022, sent full elite squads in 2023, then skipped entirely again in 2024.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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