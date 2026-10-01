Taylor Phinney takes big step in comeback as he makes USA Cycling squad for UCI Track World Championships

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36-year-old stars alongside Olympic team pursuit champion Kristen Faulkner and new U23 road World Champion Ashlin Barry in roster announcement

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: (R-L) Colby Lange, Anders Johnson, David Domonosky and Taylor Phinney, look on from the podium after winning the Men&#039;s Team Pursuit Qualifying - 4km on Team of Dreams during the 2026 Elite Track National Championships at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 22, 2026 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Taylor Phinney [far right] made a successful return to USA Track National Championships with gold in the team pursuit in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Phinney has taken a big step in his comeback goal of making the USA Cycling track squad for the LA Olympics in 2028 by earning a spot on the team for the upcoming 2026 UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai, China.

The endurance and sprint squads were announced on Thursday, October 1, and having come out of retirement in April, Phinney will make up part of the team pursuit squad alongside new U23 road race World Champion Ashlin Barry, Graeme Frislie, Grand Koontz, and Anders Johnson.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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