Early access: Watch our video review of the Factor Elara before it goes live on YouTube

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Cyclingnews subscribers get a first look at our in-depth bike video reviews

Factor Elara
Watch our video review of the Factor Elara before it goes live to the public (Image credit: Will Jones)

Cyclingnews subscribers get early access to all of our new bike review videos before they go live on YouTube. To join our ever-growing community of cycling-obsessed subscribers and support our world-class cycling journalism, join Cyclingnews here!

Few gravel bikes have caused quite as much of a stir in recent years as the new Factor Elara, with its massive forks, racy geometry, and impressive aero figures according to Factor and backed up by our own independent wind tunnel testing.

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