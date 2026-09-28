Early access: Watch our video review of the Factor Elara before it goes live on YouTube

Watch our video review of the Factor Elara before it goes live to the public

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Few gravel bikes have caused quite as much of a stir in recent years as the new Factor Elara, with its massive forks, racy geometry, and impressive aero figures according to Factor and backed up by our own independent wind tunnel testing.

Senior Tech Writer and Cyclingnews Tech YouTube presenter, Will, has been putting it through its paces since launch and describes it as "an unapologetically race-oriented machine, with no concessions to non-race utility", though he does concede that unlike Factor's road-going hyper bike, the ONE, it is a lot more useable for the non-professional rider.

Want to see how it fared in a full video review? Well, as a Cyclingnews subscriber, you don't have to wait until the latest video goes live on YouTube; you can just scroll down a bit to watch how the fastest gravel bike in our wind tunnel testing performs in the real world.

Not yet subscribed? Well, there's still time, and then you'll not only be getting early access to video reviews, but also all of our industry-leading LABS tests, high-res galleries from races, in-depth features and much more besides.