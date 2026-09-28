Early access: Watch our video review of the Factor Elara before it goes live on YouTube
Cyclingnews subscribers get a first look at our in-depth bike video reviews
Cyclingnews subscribers get early access to all of our new bike review videos before they go live on YouTube. To join our ever-growing community of cycling-obsessed subscribers and support our world-class cycling journalism, join Cyclingnews here!
Few gravel bikes have caused quite as much of a stir in recent years as the new Factor Elara, with its massive forks, racy geometry, and impressive aero figures according to Factor and backed up by our own independent wind tunnel testing.
Senior Tech Writer and Cyclingnews Tech YouTube presenter, Will, has been putting it through its paces since launch and describes it as "an unapologetically race-oriented machine, with no concessions to non-race utility", though he does concede that unlike Factor's road-going hyper bike, the ONE, it is a lot more useable for the non-professional rider.
Want to see how it fared in a full video review? Well, as a Cyclingnews subscriber, you don't have to wait until the latest video goes live on YouTube; you can just scroll down a bit to watch how the fastest gravel bike in our wind tunnel testing performs in the real world.
Not yet subscribed? Well, there's still time, and then you'll not only be getting early access to video reviews, but also all of our industry-leading LABS tests, high-res galleries from races, in-depth features and much more besides.
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
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