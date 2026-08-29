Tadej Pogačar abandons the Vuelta a España after crash on stage 8

Vuelta a España race leader Tadej Pogačar has crashed and abandoned the race during stage 8, going down hard with 32km to go on the run-in to the day's only climb, the Puerto de Barx.

The Slovenian, who had been in the red jersey since winning the opening time trial in Monaco, crashed in the middle of the peloton and was quickly tended to by medical staff. Pogačar suffered deep wounds and cuts to his left shoulder and left side of his face in the fall.

After spending several minutes sitting on the road surrounded by race doctors and UAE Team Emirates-XRG staff, Pogačar got up and took his helmet off, his bid to add the Vuelta to his list of Grand Tour victories suddenly over.

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Pogačar climbed into an ambulance with his arm in a sling and heavy padding on his left shoulder. He will head straight to hospital for treatment and checks. The full extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

The cause of Pogačar's fall wasn't immediately apparent on the television broadcast. He was riding towards the front of the peloton on the left-hand side shortly after the intermediate sprint in Simat de Valldigna.

In an overhead video shot by the television helicopter, Pogačar suddenly swerved to the right, colliding with either a Visma-Lease a Bike or Uno-X Mobility rider before hitting the ground hard.

The crash and abandon is the first ever for Pogačar in a Grand Tour and his first DNF in any race since Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2023.

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With a sprint finish expected to conclude the stage in Xeraco, Movistar's Enric Mas is now likely to take over the leader's red jersey.

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