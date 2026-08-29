Tadej Pogačar abandons the Vuelta a España after crash on stage 8

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Race leader leaves the race in an ambulance after crashing in peloton 32km from end of sprint stage

XERACO, SPAIN - AUGUST 29: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey competes during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 8 a 171km stage from Pucol to Xeraco / #UCIWT / on August 29, 2026 in Pucol, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España race leader Tadej Pogačar has crashed and abandoned the race during stage 8, going down hard with 32km to go on the run-in to the day's only climb, the Puerto de Barx.

The Slovenian, who had been in the red jersey since winning the opening time trial in Monaco, crashed in the middle of the peloton and was quickly tended to by medical staff. Pogačar suffered deep wounds and cuts to his left shoulder and left side of his face in the fall.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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