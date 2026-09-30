Now it's official – no Tadej Pogačar at European Championships

Rumours of a potential early comeback for Tadej Pogačar from injury and participation in the UEC Road European Championships evaporated for good on Wednesday morning when the Slovenian National Federation announced its line-up for the races - and Pogačar was not on their list of participants.

Following reports in Spanish media that Pogačar could be returning to racing barely a month after he crashed out of the Vuelta a España, the odds of that actually happening were already looking very unlikely. Yesterday trade team principal Mauro Gianetti told La Gazzetta dello Sport that despite the Slovenian's strong emotional links with the racing on home soil, there were no plans for a change of program and that "health comes first".

The Federation's list of starters also confirmed that, as expected, Urška Žigart, would be missing from the elite women's line-up. Žigart was also seriously injured recently in a crash in the Faun Tour Femmes, and, like Pogačar, could not take part in the Road World Championships.

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As host nation, Slovenia can make use of its full quotas, with 42 riders competing at the European Championships across all categories. Slovenia will also field teams in the mixed relay events. The cities of Ljubljana and Šenčur are the main venues for the racing, from October 2 to October 7.

In the absence of Pogačar, the elite men's team will consist of Gal Glivar, Matevž Govekar, Luka Mezgec, Matej Mohorič, Primož Roglič and Jan Tratnik, all of whom recently raced the World Championships, along with Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate, Domen Novak. The last rider in the eight-man home team line-up is Jakob Omrzel, who recently took a breakthrough summit stage win in the Vuelta a España aged just 20.

Standout names in the men's line-up are Roglič, who recently impressed with a long breakaway ride alongside Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) and Quinn Simmons (USA) at the World Championships, and one-day racing specialist and former Milan-San Remo winner Mohorič.

Roglič will also race the time trial for Slovenia, alongside trade teammate Jan Tratnik.

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In the elite women's race, Žigart's absence means the Slovenian team has been reduced to three riders: current road and TT National Champion Nika Bobnar, Cofidis racer Špela Kern, and Tjaša Sušnik.

Meanwhile in the men's U23 race, home hopes will likely centre on Erazem Valjavec, who showed excellent form in the equivalent event at the World Championships, finishing ninth.

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