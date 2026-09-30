Now it's official – no Tadej Pogačar at European Championships

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Slovenia confirms its line-up, with Primož Roglič and Matej Mohorič leading the line in the elite men's road race

2025 European Championships: Tadej Pogačar celebrates victory in the elite men&#039;s race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumours of a potential early comeback for Tadej Pogačar from injury and participation in the UEC Road European Championships evaporated for good on Wednesday morning when the Slovenian National Federation announced its line-up for the races - and Pogačar was not on their list of participants.

Following reports in Spanish media that Pogačar could be returning to racing barely a month after he crashed out of the Vuelta a España, the odds of that actually happening were already looking very unlikely. Yesterday trade team principal Mauro Gianetti told La Gazzetta dello Sport that despite the Slovenian's strong emotional links with the racing on home soil, there were no plans for a change of program and that "health comes first".

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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