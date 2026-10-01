'We'll continue to race as we always do' – Brandon McNulty says new world champion status won't change his racing approach

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American will make his debut in the rainbow stripes at Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia

Brandon McNulty celebrates in the rainbow jersey on the podium after winning the 2026 Road World Championships in Montreal
Brandon McNulty became the new men's world champion in Montreal on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newly crowned men's world champion Brandon McNulty has said that his rainbow jersey won't affect his approach to racing or his status at UAE Team Emirates-XRG as he prepares for his race debut in his new jersey this weekend.

The American is heading to Italy to take on a host of late-season Classics to end his 2026 campaign, with Saturday's Giro dell'Emilia marking his first race in the world champion's jersey.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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