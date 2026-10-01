Ion Izagirre's dream farewell in Il Lombardia wrecked by broken wrist in training accident

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Basque racer, a winner of stages in all three Grand Tours, ends his 17th and final season early after crash

2026 GP Miguel Indurain: Ion Izagirre attacks uphill en route to his third victory in the race
Ion Izagirre en route to his third victory at the GP Miguel Indurain in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ion Izagirre's hopes of a dream sendoff to a highly successful pro career at Il Lombardia have been dashed this week after crashing during a training ride and breaking his wrist.

One of the sport's best-known and most versatile racers, the 37-year-old Basque had announced his retirement earlier this season, in which he has won two well-known Classics, the Memorial Miguel Indurain – for a third time – and the Memorial Marco Pantani, the 20th victory of his career.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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