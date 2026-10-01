Ion Izagirre en route to his third victory at the GP Miguel Indurain in 2026

Ion Izagirre's hopes of a dream sendoff to a highly successful pro career at Il Lombardia have been dashed this week after crashing during a training ride and breaking his wrist.

One of the sport's best-known and most versatile racers, the 37-year-old Basque had announced his retirement earlier this season, in which he has won two well-known Classics, the Memorial Miguel Indurain – for a third time – and the Memorial Marco Pantani, the 20th victory of his career.

This season he also took fourth in his home race of La Itzulia, which he won back in 2019, as well as seventh in Paris-Nice and La Fleche Wallonne.

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However, his idea of going out on a high note at Il Lombardia, a race where he finished fourth in 2024 and sixth in 2018, has been wrecked by his training accident, which left him with a broken left wrist.

Cofidis published the news about his crash on social media, wishing him a "speedy and fast recovery," and recognising it was the end of his season.

Izagirre's untimely exit from the road racing side of the sport should not detract from a hugely prestigious career in which the wins never ceased, even in his final season. These included stage victories in all three Grand Tours, Paris-Nice, and the Tour de Romandie, as well as overall titles at the Tour de Pologne and Itzulia Basque Country.

Izagirre turned pro back in 2010 with the small Conti' team, Orbea-Oreka SDA, before continuing his career at WorldTour level with Euskaltel-Euskadi, Movistar, Bahrain-Merida, Astana and finally Cofidis.

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🇫🇷Victime d'une chute à l'entrainement, Ion Izagirre souffre d'une fracture du poignet et manquera toute la fin de saison.🇬🇧Ion Izagirre suffered a fall during training, resulting in a broken wrist, and will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/OHjOFbNU8RSeptember 30, 2026