Swiss climber Steffi Häberlin switches SD Worx for Canyon-SRAM with 'more to unlock' – Analysis

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German squad see potential in former mountain biker, who only started racing in 2020

Steffi Häberlin greets fans on stage ahead of stage 1 of the 2026 Tour of Britain Women
Swiss champion Steffi Häberlin has signed with Canyon-SRAM for the 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Canyon-SRAM announced the signing of Swiss rider Steffi Häberlin, who joins the German team after spending two years at SD Worx-Protime.

Häberlin is a fairly recent convert to road cycling, having started racing mountain bikes in 2020. She quickly found success, winning the Swiss MTB marathon title the same year and taking European silver in the same event a year later.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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