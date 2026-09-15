'I was literally bleeding out' – Chris Froome goes into detail on the injuries that 'almost killed' him, and why he assumed everyone knew he'd retired

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Four-time Tour de France winner tells Cyclingnews how close he came to death and how he was 'in no state to be making announcements or doing PR'

Chris Froome on his bike surrounded by amateur riders during an event held by Ekoi in London.
Froome riding his bike in London at the weekend at an event hosted by Ekoï (Image credit: Dave Dodge Photography / Ekoï)

Chris Froome has for the first time described in detail the injuries he sustained in a training crash in August 2025, and addressed the confusion surrounding his retirement from the sport.

Speaking to Cyclingnews, the four-time Tour de France champion revealed that he "almost died" in the crash, and that he "almost took it as a given" that the general public knew he had retired.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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