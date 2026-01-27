Mathieu van der Poel chases records at Cyclo-cross World Championships whilst the women's race remains open – Analysing the elite contenders

Dutch stars dominate the list of favourites for their home World Championships

This weekend, the cyclo-cross season reaches its pinnacle with the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst set to crown new champions across junior, under-23 and elite categories.

The main storyline going into the elite races is that Mathieu van der Poel could top off his already illustrious cyclo-cross career with an historic eighth world title in front of his home crowd in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is currently equal with Belgian legend Erik De Vlaeminck on seven world titles, and the Alpecin-Premier Tech rider has the chance to hold the record outright with an eighth success.

Van der Poel comes into the championship event in unbeaten form this season from 12 races, with his perfect record in the cyclo-cross field stretching back two years.

The Dutch star previously hinted that a win in Hulst would give him a choice to ‘retire on a high’, so if he does delight his home crowd with victory, then he might hang up his cyclo-cross bike for the final time and focus on other road and mountain bike priorities.

Organisers of the cyclo-cross world championships had hoped for a showdown battle between Belgian star Wout van Aert and Van der Poel, which would have attracted a sell-out crowd. However, Van Aert fractured his ankle during the Zilvermeercross in Mol on January 1, marking the end of his cyclo-cross season.

Though Van der Poel is the clear favourite, if he were to suffer misfortune with a mechanical or crash, then an epic battle could develop for the rainbow jersey as his challengers have been closely matched this season.

Rising stars Thibau Nys (Belgium) and Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) have their own strengths and weaknesses, while Niels Vandeputte (Belgium) will also be in the medal battle.

As for Saturday's women's race, Dutch riders will also be favourites for a home victory in the women’s race, but the outcome is far from certain following a season full of twists, turns and injuries.

Fem Van Empel (Netherlands) has won the title for the last three years, but the 23-year-old put her career on hold this winter and won’t defend the rainbow stripes in her home nation.

Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) will come into the race as the favourite following an impressive campaign, which has included 18 wins this season.

However, fellow countrywoman Puck Pieterse comes into the event full of confidence following double wins last weekend at the World Cups in Maasmechelen and Hoogerheide.

Former world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands) is also on fine form, while competition from other nations could come from Amandine Fouquenet (France), Sara Casasola (Italy) and Zoe Bäckstedt (Great Britain).

Hulst is a relatively new venue on the cyclo-cross circuit, having first held an event in 2017, when Van der Poel won his first of six times at the venue.

The fortress city of Hulst provides a spectacular backdrop with the 3.3-kilometre course containing 150 metres of elevation, including steep climbs and descents to test riders’ technical abilities. The starting loop has also changed to include a new field to ensure a more ‘open’ race.

With two elite titles up for grabs this weekend, here are Cyclingnews' picks for the contenders to be the new world champions.

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

Van der Poel has been unstoppable so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Mathieu van der Poel will headline the men’s race on Sunday and is the heavily backed favourite to take a record-breaking eighth world cyclo-cross title in Hulst.

Over 35,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s men’s race, and a huge following of Dutch fans will be expecting another Van der Poel masterclass.

The Alpecin-Premier Tech star has been inch-perfect this cyclo-cross season, and even a double puncture was not enough to deny him victory at Maasmechelen on Saturday.

The following day, it was business as usual as Van der Poel wrapped up the World Cup series overall and broke Sven Nys’ record with a 51st World Cup win in emphatic style at Hoogerheide.

Once again, Van der Poel has been an imperious presence in the cyclo-cross field this season and won at Hoogerheide by one minute and 20 seconds.

A fourth consecutive world title and eighth in total would surely cement the Dutchman as the ‘very best cyclo-cross rider ever’, a title already given to him by legend of the sport Sven Nys.

Thibau Nys (Belgium)

Thibau Nys has had a mixture of victories and frustrating performances (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talented Belgian Thibau Nys took bronze in his first elite World Championship 12 months ago and will expect to go at least one step higher on the podium this weekend.

The 23-year-old has taken a step forward in his ‘cross career this winter with six wins and retained his Belgium national championship title.

With Van Aert ruled out from the World Championships, it has been left to Nys to lead the Belgian national team at the prestigious event.

Nys has been closest to being able to follow the attacks of Van der Poel this season and pushed him close on the steep banks at Gavere.

The Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions rider showed his form in the final weekend at Maasmechelen and Hoogerheide, but failed to finish on the podium in two frustrating finishes.

With years of cyclo-cross racing and learning ahead of him, the raw talent of Nys is undeniable, and he will be waiting to capitalise on any mistakes from Van der Poel.

Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands)

Del Grosso will line up as the national champion in his home country (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rising star Tibor Del Grosso has often been described as an understudy to Van der Poel and has been following in the wheel-tracks of his Alpecin-Premier Tech teammate this season.

Del Grosso might not yet have the raw power of his mentor, but he rose to the occasion with an impressive sprint win at Heusden-Zolder when he edged Van Aert during an epic sprint finish last month.

After winning the under-23 world title for the last two consecutive years, he has stepped up to race with the elites this campaign.

Del Grosso comes into the event following a career-best season consisting of five World Cup podiums and his second Dutch national title.

He was only denied victory at Maasmechelen and Hoogerheide last weekend by Van der Poel and could be ready to step into his countryman’s shoes if required at Hulst.

Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)

Vandeputte has had a very consistent season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Alpecin-Premier Tech rider, Niels Vandeputte, is having the season of his career and is currently ranked number two in the world.

World Cup podiums last weekend at Hoogerheide and Maasmechelen have seen the Belgian move into contention for the podium spot at Hulst.

However, he could face a dilemma if it’s a close race, whether to help Alpecin-Premier Tech teammates Van der Poel and Del Grosso or national team leader Nys.

During four seasons as an elite, Vandeputte has yet to pick up a medal at an elite international championship, but he will arrive in Hulst with his best chance yet.

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)

Van der Haar is racing his final season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A fairytale ending to an illustrious career could await Lars van der Haar if he once again rises to the occasion in Hulst.

The Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions rider will retire at the end of the season, with this weekend being his final major championship.

The 34-year-old has podiumed as an elite in four World Championships without striking gold, despite winning the rainbow bands twice as an under-23.

A long and successful career has seen the Dutchman win 68 races between 2007 and 2024, with his most recent coming at the Koppenbergcross in 2024.

Van der Haar might be in the twilight of his career, but he has also been battling for honours this season, placing second at the World Cup round in Flamanville and runner-up in the Dutch national championships.

He was also in contention as part of a large group chasing medal placings last weekend in Hoogerheide.

In what is bound to be an emotional sign-off to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship for Van der Haar, he will be spurred on by a vocal home crowd.

Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)

Brand won the World Cup overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the women's field, the season so far has been dominated by Lucinda Brand, but what a difference a week can make. Rather than one out-and-out favourite like Van der Poel in the men's race, the women's event looks wide open with a few days left to go.

Brand entered last weekend with the World Cup overall series already wrapped up and a podium streak of 63 races. However, after looking more vulnerable in recent weeks, she came unstuck at Maasmechelen.

Team boss Sven Nys said that there was ‘no reason to panic’ following the 36-year-old's 10th-place finish.

However, Brand posted on Instagram afterwards that she had experienced calf pain and missed the concluding World Cup round at Hoogerheide.

The Dutch rider has a strange history at the World Championships, having reached the elite women’s podium on eight occasions, but she's only won it once in her career. Her only rainbow jersey was won in Oostende in 2021, when there was no crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After finishing runner-up to Van Empel in consecutive seasons, this year seems like a chance to add a second title to her palmarès, should her calf pain not get in the way. There will be a huge party in Hulst on Saturday if the home star can clinch the top spot.

Puck Pieterse (Netherlands)

Puck Pieterse had a perfect weekend running in to the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch star Puck Pieterse will be one of the firm favourites in Hulst on Saturday after peaking her form at the right moment.

The multi-discipline rider has ridden a reduced cyclo-cross programme following road and mountain bike campaigns during 2025. However, she has come back with vengeance and finished in the top five in all of her 11 races.

Pieterse suffered a heavy crash and hurt her back on her way to second at the Dutch national championships earlier this month, and it looked like the rest of her season could be in doubt.

However, following an enforced rest, she returned with a bang last weekend with impressive wins at both Hoogerheide and Maasmechelen.

The fearless mountain bike, road and CX rider is set to thrive on the steep descents in Hulst, and her bike handling abilities could prove to be a huge asset.

Pieterse has had to settle for bronze medals in the last two World Championships and is tipped to go one or two better on Saturday.

Amandine Fouquenet (France)

Amandine had to settle for second at the French National Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

With nothing to lose and no pressure on her shoulders, Amandine Fouquenet could provide the surprise package of this year’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship and break the Dutch dominance.

The 24-year-old came into the cyclo-cross season with her career in the balance following the collapse of sponsor Arkéa-B&B Hotels Women and was left hoping that the ‘phone would ring’ with a new deal.

The two-time French national cyclo-cross champion gave a resounding response with a breakout season on the international stage.

Podiums at seven World Cup rounds resulted in Belgian team Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw stepping in at the last minute to give her a contract for 2026 and shift her focus completely to cyclo-cross.

Following a stellar season, Fouquenet could cap a successful campaign off with a podium finish and will almost certainly improve on her 10th-place finish from last year’s World Championship.

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado has been back to her best this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to overcoming hurdles and mental toughness, they don’t come much more resilient than Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

The Dutchwoman shot out of the under-23 ranks to win the elite World Championships in 2020 following a dramatic sprint finish at Dübendorf.

Since then, the Fenix-Premier Tech rider has suffered a host of setbacks which have disrupted her career and likely limited her list of wins, though she has always battled through.

This year, Del Carmen Alvarado’s cyclo-cross season was delayed by a lingering knee injury, which wiped out her early calendar of races.

However, she has hit a purple patch of form, resulting in a first Dutch national cyclo-cross title since 2020, preceded by a World Cup win at Zonhoven.

After placing runner-up at Maasmechelen, the 27-year-old opted to miss the following day’s race at Hoogerheide and will be gunning for a medal in Hulst on Saturday.

Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain)

Bäckstedt will step up to the elite race this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time under-23 world champion Zoe Bäckstedt will compete in the elite ranks for the first time at Hulst.

The 21-year-old has shown her toughness to be on the starting line after a serious crash in training resulted in her suffering two hand and wrist fractures and a delayed start to her ‘cross season.

However, the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider could have hit form at the perfect moment after battling to fourth place at Hoogerheide on Sunday.

With just eight cyclo-cross races under her belt this season, the multi-discipline rider has an outside shot at her first elite women’s World Championships medal.