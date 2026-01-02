'His ankle is the most painful' – Wout van Aert's final cyclo-cross battle with Mathieu van der Poel at risk after Belgian's heavy crash in Mol

Van Aert and Van der Poel’s last match of 2026 was due at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Zonhoven on Sunday

Belgian Wout van Aert pictured ahead of the men&#039;s elite race of the Zilvermeercross cyclocross cycling event in Mol, stage 5/7 in the Exact Cross competition, on Friday 02 January 2026.BELGA PHOTO LUC CLAESSEN (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Wout van Aert riding the sand in Mol before the Zilvermeercross, and before heavy snow began falling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert finally looked to be almost the better of cyclo-cross World Champion Mathieu van der Poel for the first time this season during the Exact Cross in Mol on Friday, suggesting he was arriving at peak form.

However, the snowy conditions led to a hard fall for the Belgian and worrying signs as Van Aert then dropped out of the race while visiting the mechanical pits.

Van Aert had blood on his right knee – the same one he had seriously injured in a fall during the 2024 Vuelta a España – but Visma-Lease a Bike manager Jan Boven explained to Het Nieuwsblad that there was a more serious issue.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

