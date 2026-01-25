UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Hoogerheide: Mathieu van der Poel storms to dominant record-breaking victory one week before Worlds

Race Results
By published

Dutchman takes 51st World Cup win and overall classification as Alpecin-Premier Tech go 1-2-3 for second day running

Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, stage 12 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, Sunday 25 January 2026.BELGA PHOTO LUC CLAESSEN (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) was unmatched in a winning solo performance at the final round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide, securing both the day's victory and the overall series title on Sunday.

The World Champion took back-to-back wins in what was a history-making weekend after winning the two rounds in Maasmechelen and Hoogerheide and securing his 50th and 51st career World Cup wins, surpassing a decade-old record previously held by Sven Nys.

How it unfolded

Van der Poel went into the race as the overall leader of the series after winning seven rounds, and was the favourite to take the day's win and secure the overall series in the final round in Hoogerheide.

Nys was the fastest off the starting line, taking the holeshot and leading the long line of competitors over the top of the flyover. However, Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley) pushed past the Belgian Champion and led the race up the stairs and onto the tarmac for the start of the second lap.

As the race settled in, Van der Poel and Nys appeared comfortably placed at around fifth and sixth wheel, with Nieuwenhuis and Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens CX Team), Mees Hendrickx (Heizomat-Cube), followed by Alpecin-Premier Tech teammates Vandeputte and Del Grosso.

A crowd-favourite Del Grosso caught air over the flyover before launching straight into an attack with Van der Poel on his wheel, the pair opening a gap on eight chasers.

Van der Poel then surged, distancing Del Grosso at the end of the third lap, and he eventually drifted back to the chase group that also included Vandeputte, Nys, Hendrickx, Nieuwenhuis, Aerts, Felipe Orts Lloret (Ridley Racing Team) and Gerben Kuypers (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), who had all lost 18 seconds by the start of the fourth lap.

Van der Poel, who had won the Hoogerheide World Cup on seven previous occasions, appeared to orbit the circuit with ease – fast but also flawless – as his gap exploded to over a minute at the start of the eighth and penultimate lap.

Behind Van der Poel, the race heated up for second place, with Nys surging on the last lap, only to be quickly followed by Del Grosso, Aerts, Vandeputte and Orts Lloret.

Long after Van der Poel crossed the line with his eighth victory in Hoogerheide, Nys led the chase group onto the tarmac in a sprint for the finish line. The Belgian looked to have the runner-up spot in hand; however, he was caught and passed at the line by Del Grosso and Vandeputte.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.