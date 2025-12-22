'There has to be an end someday' – Mathieu van der Poel hints at cyclocross retirement as soon as this season

'If I were to become world champion in Hulst, I have the choice to retire on a high' Dutchman says of possible eighth world title on home ground next February

Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race of the Cyclocross World Cup, in Namur, Sunday 14 December 2025, stage 4 (out of 12) in the World Cup of the 2026-2027 season. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
World champion Mathieu van der Poel: 'Maybe without cross in the winter, I could prepare better for the road season' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel took all the attention over the weekend, scoring back-to-back triumphs at the UCI World Cup rounds in Antwerp and Koksijde. Away from the mud, he also made headlines after hinting at a possible retirement from the sport.

Van der Poel is racing a limited calendar of 13 events this winter, including a bid to win a record-breaking eighth world title, but could this campaign be his last on the 'cross bike?

"Just because the combination of cyclocross in the winter and classics in the spring seemed like a golden combination for me doesn't mean it can't be better without a cyclocross winter. People always look at Wout van Aert and me, who combine cyclocross and road, but Tadej Pogačar doesn't do it, and he's even better."

A winter without cyclocross may or may not help Van der Poel for future Pogačar duels in the spring, but he admitted that he'd like to "spend a full winter in Spain someday."

