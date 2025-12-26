UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Gavere: Mathieu van der Poel fends off Thibau Nys to take win number four

Nys, Tibor del Grosso round out the podium

GAVERE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 26: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 4th UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Gavere 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite on December 26, 2025 in Gavere, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) made it four for four in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, fending off a brilliant effort by Belgian Champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) before soloing to the win in Gavere.

Nys made one mistake on the third to last lap and it was game over, but he did enough to finish second. Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) out-sprinted Toon Aerts for the final podium spot.

How it unfolded

Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) got off to the fastest start as the sun began to dip toward the horizon in Gavere, but the course was so fast that even the tough climb wasn't enough to break up the race for the first three laps.

Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) followed Nys closely as his teammate Mathieu van der Poel wove his way through the field to the front by the end of the opening lap.

Soon, an elite group began to form, with Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon), Del Grosso, Nys, Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez) and Van der Poel holding a brisk pace on the second lap. A bit of hesitation allowed Maes Hendrikx (Heizomat-Cube) to bridge across, but not for very long.

The pace let up enough to allow Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens) and Cameron Mason (Seven Racing) to almost make contact, but soon Nys put in a stinging attack on the climb, forcing Van der Poel to pass Del Grosso and jump across.

Behind, Vanthourenhout was fighting for the World Cup lead and he ditched his chasing group to join the leaders. By the end of lap five, he was on the front, leading Van der Poel, Nys and Verstrynge over the line.

Belgian Thibau Nys pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race of the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Gavere on Friday 26 December 2025, stage 7 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup competition.BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Thibau Nys in the lead over Van der Poel on lap 7, just before the Belgian champion made a mistake and lost contact (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lead group swelled as Del Grosso, Aerts and Verstrynge bridged briefly during a lull in the pace. But Nys went on the attack on the ascent again, pulling Van der Poel away and leaving the rest of the chasers behind.

Aerts, Del Grosso, Verstrynge and Vanthourenhout continued to lose time, fading to eight seconds by the end of lap six. With the clock ticking down, Van der Poel moved into the lead while Nys stayed two bike lengths behind.

Nys appeared to be preparing for an attack on the climb, but he got off the line and unclipped from his pedal as he bumped over a root, and lost touch with the world champion, and that was race over.

With two laps to go, Nys was 18 seconds down but still 15 seconds up on the chasing group with Del Grosso, Verstrynge and Aerts. Meanwhile, Van der Poel was sailing away to yet another World Cup victory.

The Dutchman avoided any mistakes on the final lap to extend his winning streak, while Nys held off the chasers to finish second, while Del Grosso attacked the last climb, taking Aerts along with him.

Despite finishing well down in 11th, Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) held onto the World Cup series lead by one point over Van der Poel.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

