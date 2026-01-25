UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Hoogerheide: Puck Pieterse dominates with back-to-back victories in final weekend before Worlds

Kristyna Zemanová finishes second and Amandine Fouquenet third in thrilling final round, Lucinda Brand skips finale but secures overall series victory

Puck Pieterse wins Hoogerheide 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) powered to a weekend double with victory at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide on Sunday, exploding away from the field on the final lap to win by six seconds.

It was a close-fought battle by several of the best in women's cyclo-cross racing across all seven laps of racing in the Netherlands, but Pieterse's repeated bursts paid off, and she emerged victorious as she did in Maasmechelen yesterday.

"I didn't have that one yet, so cool to do it now," said Pieterse, after claiming the ninth World Cup of her career at home. "I had the feeling I was quicker on the corners after the pink bridge, so I wanted to be in front there and go for it, because I didn't want to sprint against Amandine or Zemanová."

With no Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen- Het Poetsbureau Lions) on the start line due to calf injury – which is bad news ahead of Worlds – Pieterse took the start as the day's favourite.

Pieterse, noticing the opportunity with one close rival down, put the hammer down again, though Zemanová and Fouquenet were able to follow and even swapped the lead with the Dutch rider, but the Fenix-Premier Tech rider had eyed up just where she would make her bid for the win.

A small mistake from Pieterse allowed the French rider to lead the opening portion of the final, but the orange jersey was soon back in the lead with a huge surge of power. The gap was big as Zemanová moved into second to try to reel her back in.

