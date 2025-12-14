'I hope the phone will ring' - Namur World Cup podium boosts 2026 contract search for Amandine Fouquenet

Fouquenet has been on the podium of two UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup races this year

Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women) sent a message to potential road and cyclo-cross sponsors for 2026 with a third placed finish in the World Cup at Namur.

The French national cyclocross champion backed up her second place at the Flamanville World Cup earlier this season with another international podium at the notorious Belgian course.

The 24-year-old is still without a contract for 2026 following Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women's collapse, after the team failed to find a sponsor for the forthcoming season.

Fouquenet showed her undoubted talent on Sunday with a blistering start up the cobbled climb to the Citadelle in Namur and had a clear lead after the opening minute.

The experienced Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) eventually came through to take victory, while European champion Aniek Van Alphen (Seven Racing) finished runner-up.

Just one minute behind the winner, Fouquenet overcame the challenge of Puck Pieterse (Fenix – Deceuninck) to round off the podium.

“It was a very strong start, but I may have gone a little too deep,” said Fouquenet.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I had to recover a bit, but Aniek [Van Alphen] and Lucinda [Brand] were very strong. I'm happy with third place. For now, it's my best season, with two podiums in the World Cup."

Brand also complimented the French rider on an "unexpected" podium finish following her blistering start.

“She (Fouquenet) always has an amazing start,” said Brand. “She did an amazing ride, I didn’t expect it, and that’s really good for her.”

Fouquenet started her ‘cross season with third in the Superprestige at Ruddervoorde and fifth-place at the European Championships in Middelkerke.

A career-best runner-up place at the Flamanville round of the World Cup added extra attention to the French youngster.

She has spent the last two weeks on a training camp in Calpe before returning to the cyclocross field in Namur.

Despite her career-best results on the international stage, the French national champion is yet to find a team for 2026.

"She was in advanced contact with a team but it fell through," her coach Léonard Cosnier told Le Telegramme. "It's quite incredible that a girl of this level has still not found a team at this time of year. If Amandine manages to sign in the coming days, I'm sure she'll bounce back.”

Fouquenet won a second French national elite cyclocross title last season and broke into the World Cup top-10. However, that followed a busy road season which culminated in completing the Tour de France Femmes.

This year her road campaign with Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women has mirrored that of a traditional cyclocross rider and included the Spring Classics and a 16th place finish in the The Morbihan Classic in France.

The 24-year-old is yet to finish outside the top-10 this ‘cross season and has finished on four podiums – including a convincing win at the Coupe de France series race in Quelneuc.

Fouquenet feels that she is reaching the peak of her career and has focused on the technical elements of cyclocross more this season.

Speaking to Direct Velo earlier in the season she said: “I haven't had any slumps and I hope I don't."

“I'm trying to put all the chances on my side, it's not easy because I don't have anything for next year. For the moment it's not easy mentally but physically I'm ready and want to show that I'm a fighter for a team."

“I am grateful to Arkéa who supports me with the bikes made available and my partners Legendre and M'Gys who support me for the cross season, but I really hope to find a cross and also road team for 2026."

“I'm going to be 25 next year and I'm coming of age. Before, I already wanted to do things well, but this year I've taken a step forward mentally: I really pay attention to nutrition, sleep, recovery."

“The other years I didn't train too technically, but at the beginning of the season I told myself that I really had to stop losing seconds here and there that cost me in the end."

“In cyclocross, when you manage not to make a lot of effort and save some for the last [lap], it's always good too."

“The teams are almost already full, and we know that it's difficult in terms of budget everywhere, but I'm not giving up and I hope the phone will ring.”