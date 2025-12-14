'I hope the phone will ring' - Namur World Cup podium boosts 2026 contract search for Amandine Fouquenet

French cyclocross champion without a team after the collapse of Arkéa-B&B Hotels Women

French Amandine Fouquenet crosses the finish line at the women&#039;s elite race of the Cyclocross World Cup, in Namur, Sunday 14 December 2025, stage 4 (out of 12) in the World Cup of the 2026-2027 season.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Fouquenet has been on the podium of two UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup races this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women) sent a message to potential road and cyclo-cross sponsors for 2026 with a third placed finish in the World Cup at Namur.

The French national cyclocross champion backed up her second place at the Flamanville World Cup earlier this season with another international podium at the notorious Belgian course.

The 24-year-old is still without a contract for 2026 following Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women's collapse, after the team failed to find a sponsor for the forthcoming season.

Just one minute behind the winner, Fouquenet overcame the challenge of Puck Pieterse (Fenix – Deceuninck) to round off the podium.

“It was a very strong start, but I may have gone a little too deep,” said Fouquenet.

“I had to recover a bit, but Aniek [Van Alphen] and Lucinda [Brand] were very strong. I'm happy with third place. For now, it's my best season, with two podiums in the World Cup."

“She (Fouquenet) always has an amazing start,” said Brand. “She did an amazing ride, I didn’t expect it, and that’s really good for her.”

Fouquenet started her ‘cross season with third in the Superprestige at Ruddervoorde and fifth-place at the European Championships in Middelkerke.

"She was in advanced contact with a team but it fell through," her coach Léonard Cosnier told Le Telegramme. "It's quite incredible that a girl of this level has still not found a team at this time of year. If Amandine manages to sign in the coming days, I'm sure she'll bounce back.”

This year her road campaign with Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women has mirrored that of a traditional cyclocross rider and included the Spring Classics and a 16th place finish in the The Morbihan Classic in France.

The 24-year-old is yet to finish outside the top-10 this ‘cross season and has finished on four podiums – including a convincing win at the Coupe de France series race in Quelneuc.

Speaking to Direct Velo earlier in the season she said: “I haven't had any slumps and I hope I don't."

“I'm trying to put all the chances on my side, it's not easy because I don't have anything for next year. For the moment it's not easy mentally but physically I'm ready and want to show that I'm a fighter for a team."

“I am grateful to Arkéa who supports me with the bikes made available and my partners Legendre and M'Gys who support me for the cross season, but I really hope to find a cross and also road team for 2026."

“I'm going to be 25 next year and I'm coming of age. Before, I already wanted to do things well, but this year I've taken a step forward mentally: I really pay attention to nutrition, sleep, recovery."

“The other years I didn't train too technically, but at the beginning of the season I told myself that I really had to stop losing seconds here and there that cost me in the end."

“In cyclocross, when you manage not to make a lot of effort and save some for the last [lap], it's always good too."

“The teams are almost already full, and we know that it's difficult in terms of budget everywhere, but I'm not giving up and I hope the phone will ring.”

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

