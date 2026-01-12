'I've never been able to do a front flip before' - Puck Pieterse's crash at Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships casts doubt over Benidorm World Cup appearance

Pieterse hurt her back finishing second to Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in Sunday's Dutch championships

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) during the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup race at Zonhoven, January 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse is assessing the physical damage after crashing during Sunday's Dutch National Cyclo-cross Championships in Huijbergen.

As defending champion, Pieterse had started the race hoping to retain the Driekleur, but a crash on the third lap of the challenging course saw the 23-year-old lose contact with Fenix-Premier Tech teammate Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, who went on to win by 16 seconds.

