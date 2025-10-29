Cyclocross star Lars van der Haar, 34, to retire at end of season

By published

Former double U23 World Champion and European Championships winner to end career in 2026

Lars van der Haar
Van der Haar will hang up his wheels at the end of this CX season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leading cyclocross racer Lars van der Haar has announced he will retire at the end of the season, pulling down the curtain on a career that includes U23 World Championships and European Championships titles, as well as multiple World Cups.

Known for his well-honed technical skills and powerful accelerations, Van der Haar kicked off his pro career back in 2012 with a bang as when he took a World Cup win at Tabor – the first of nine to date.

"I had the chance to work close with my family and friends. I’ve got a whole cross family and I found my wife because of cycling," the Baloise Glowi Lions rider said.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.