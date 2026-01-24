UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Maasmechelen: Double puncture not enough to stop Mathieu van der Poel from taking a 50th career World Cup victory

Podium sweep for Alpecin-Premier Tech as Tibor Del Grosso takes second and Niels Vandeputte third in penultimate round

Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even a double puncture couldn't stop Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) from maintaining his absolute dominance in cyclo-cross, as he roared to a 22nd race victory in a row at the UCI World Cup round in Maasmechelen.

Van der Poel had looked set for another long solo as he took over the lead from teammate Tibor Del Grosso on lap three of Saturday's race, but a flat front tyre one lap later, and a long way back to the pits cost him 20 seconds and allowed his Dutch compatriot to get away.

