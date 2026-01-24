UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Maasmechelen: Double puncture not enough to stop Mathieu van der Poel from taking a 50th career World Cup victory

Even a double puncture couldn't stop Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) from maintaining his absolute dominance in cyclo-cross, as he roared to a 22nd race victory in a row at the UCI World Cup round in Maasmechelen.

Van der Poel had looked set for another long solo as he took over the lead from teammate Tibor Del Grosso on lap three of Saturday's race, but a flat front tyre one lap later, and a long way back to the pits cost him 20 seconds and allowed his Dutch compatriot to get away.

With the chase on, Van der Poel took more risky lines and put the power down to reach Del Grosso and eventually form a group of four alongside the other chasers, Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) and another teammate, Niels Vandeputte.

It didn't take long for the world champion to scorch away once again on lap seven, blitzing past and quickly eeking out a 13-second lead as the penultimate lap got underway. However, a slow pace soon revealed a back wheel puncture for Van der Poel, though he was able to change bikes much quicker than the first incident.

Having steadied the ship, finally, Van der Poel entered the last lap of nine with an 11-second lead and toiled away in front to confirm his victory ahead of Del Grosso in second and Vandeputte in third, confirming a 1-2-3 for Alpecin-Premier Tech ahead of Nys.

"It's nice, but it cost me a bit more energy than I expected. I had two flat tyres, both on a really bad moment after the pit, and it was really long and hard on the legs to get the job done," said Van der Poel, after wiping his brow in celebration over the line.

"I was just calculating in my head all the sections I still had to do, and it was two really long stretches. I wasn't too stressed about the gap, but more about closing it and then the chance to have another flat tyre again. After the first one, I was extra cautious, but it still happened again. I definitely had some stones today.

"To be honest, I thought it was going to be really difficult to get the job done again, but I changed bike and immediately the most crucial section, I had a really good line and could maintain my gap."

With a 50th World Cup win for the Dutchman, he matched cyclo-cross legend Sven Nys' record for the most by a men's rider, and will have a chance to surpass him on Sunday at the next round in Hoogerheide on Sunday.

The World Championships and an opportunity to also take the outright record for the most men's cyclo-cross world titles are looming large next weekend. Due to his punctures, Van der Poel was forced to give a rare insight into what he looks like at full capacity, and he looks more than ready to take an eighth and overtake Eric de Vlaeminck.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling