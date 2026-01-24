UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Maasmechelen: Puck Pieterse celebrates season's first World-Cup victory as Lucinda Brand's podium streak comes to an end

Race Results
By published

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado sprints for second place ahead of Amandine Fouquenet in third at the series' penultimate round

Puck Pieterse
Puck Pieterse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) won a thrilling round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Maasmechelen, holding off the pressure from behind to cross the line solo after six laps of all-out racing.

The Dutch racer finished 10 seconds ahead of teammate Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, who put in a blistering effort to almost chase down Pieterse, with Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) finishing third after an untimely bike change put her out of contention.

"I saw [Fouquenet] had a puncture and then I knew it was not too far to the pit zone, so I knew she would be back quick," said Pieterse, explaining her winning move. "But once I saw it, I directly passed her and made my attack – that's also racing, unfortunately, but she was super strong again, especially on this track, which is quite technical, so I was impressed."

Alvarado admitted post-race that she could have caught her teammate, but that she was not going to do that given the threat of Fouquenet, however, this also means she is rising in form ahead of the season's main event in Hulst next weekend. With Brand finishing so low – by her incredibly standards – the door is wide open to another thriller for the rainbow jersey.

Results

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

