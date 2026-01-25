'It was my own fault' - Thibau Nys expresses frustration and disappointment after a tactical mistake costs him a podium spot at cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide

Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) was left frustrated with himself after sitting up before the line and being beaten into fourth at the final UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup of the season in Hoogerheide.

The 23-year-old led out a sprint finish for second place from a large chasing group, behind winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech).

However, the Belgian misjudged his effort on the uphill asphalt finish and saw Alpecin-Premier Tech teammates Tibor Del Grosso and Niels Vandeputte pass him to take second and third respectively in the final metres.

It capped a frustrating weekend for Nys, who was also beaten in the sprint for second by the same riders the previous day at the penultimate UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Maasmechelen, also won by Van der Poel.

“The disappointment is great, there’s not much more to say,” said Nys afterwards.

“There wasn’t really a plan; it was so fast that I had to gamble for the last lap. I didn't have the freshest legs, and it was difficult to make a difference.

"I had the feeling that I was the strongest behind Mathieu, but that doesn't buy you anything. I gave up the sprint. It’s a shame that I couldn’t finish it off for second.”

Nys was surprised by being passed a metre from the line by a fast-finishing Vandeputte for third, adding, “It was my own fault, I had to sprint until the line. I thought I had it, but he (Vandeputte) came with a lot of speed.

“It was a very annoying sprint to start from the front. From behind, they came with much more speed.

“At the end, Niels (Vandeputte) surprised me, but that's my own fault. I should have sprinted to the finish. There is no excuse for that."

Meanwhile, Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrated a perfect weekend with an identical podium clean-sweep at both Hoogerheide and Maasmechelen.

Del Grosso came off the wheel of Nys to finish second, continuing an impressive first season as an elite cyclo-cross rider with his fifth World Cup podium. The Dutchman also recorded an impressive sprint win at Heusden-Zolder last month, where he beat Wout Van Aert in a head-to-head battle.

Reflecting on finishing runner-up behind Van der Poel for the second time in a weekend, Del Grosso said, “This one was an even closer sprint than yesterday (at Maasmechelen).

“When I accelerated out of the final corner, I felt that I didn’t have my best legs anymore, and Thibau (Nys) also did a really good sprint. But it’s a really tricky one to start from the front. Niels (Vandeputte) came out of nowhere.”

Meanwhile, a delighted Vandeputte said that he ‘kept believing’ in the sprint finish, despite starting behind coming into the uphill rise to the line.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy to repeat yesterday’s podium, but we (Alpecin-Premier Tech) did it, and we can be happy again about today,” said Vandeputte.

“I [started the sprint] a few metres behind coming onto the tarmac. I kept believing because I know it goes uphill in the last 100 metres, and it’s easy to lose a few metres once you stop pedalling.

“I just kept going all out until the line, and that was enough to overtake Thibau (Nys) also. I’m happy to finish third.”

Nys can be encouraged going into next weekend’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships as he again looked the strongest competitor to Van der Poel.

At Maasmechelen the previous day, the young Belgian reflected on going from ‘one mistake to another’, which cost him in the podium fight.

The following day at Hoogerheide, Nys was too far back in the fast leading pack when Van der Poel made his winning move on the third lap.

Nys tried to ride clear in pursuit of the World Champion but lacked enough power on the quick Hoogerheide course to break away from his opponents and got enthralled in a cagey battle for second with 18 competitors.

After coming into the weekend following a training block in Benidorm, the Belgian hopes to be fresher at next weekend’s Worlds in Hulst.

Talking to Wielerflits after his disappointment at Maasmechelen, Nys said, "I didn't start here with an extreme amount of 'workload'. But the maximum of what I could do this week.

“I felt that. I think I should look for more freshness towards the World Championships by next week. I'm on schedule to ride a good cross there, I think.

“It has been a perfect preparation. I was able to train well, do what I had to do. I hope that can show itself in a good result next week.

“A lot will also depend on the condition of the course in Hulst, but normally I can do that, and I should be fresher at the start."