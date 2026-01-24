'It is simple, he is the very best cyclo-cross rider ever' – Sven Nys heaps praise on Mathieu van der Poel as he matches decade-old record with 50th World Cup win

News
By published

Dutchman has chance to hold outright record if he wins Sunday's World Cup in Hoogerheide

Cyclocross : WC Koksijde 2015 Podium / Wout van Aert (Bel) / Sven Nys (Bel) / Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Celebration Joie Vreugde / World Cup Coupe du Monde Wereldbeker / (c) Tim De Waele (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)
Nys fittingly won his 50th World Cup in 2015 ahead of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclo-cross legend Sven Nys has called current world champion Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) the ‘very best rider ever’ in the discipline, after the Dutchman matched his record of 50 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup wins on Saturday.

Van der Poel added the accolade to his growing collection after a gruelling round of the World Cup in Maasmechelen, where even two punctures during the race couldn't prevent him from taking his 11th win of the season – maintaining his flawless run.

When Nys set the record a decade ago, it almost seemed untouchable, but now, the Dutch star has the chance to break that record in front of his home crowd at Hoogerheide on Sunday – an event his father Adrie van der Poel organises – with a 51st victory.

"It’s an honour that I was able to win 50 [cyclo-cross World Cups] and the record has held out for 10 years," Nys told Sporza.

“But Mathieu was also world champion at the age of 19. It's a different career, a different attitude. It is also a different generation that may also have other ambitions in life."

Nys believes that only ‘bad luck’ can prevent Van der Poel from breaking his record at Hoogerheide on Sunday and the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst next weekend.

However, he isn't invincible, as mentioned, it was bad luck after all that almost dented the Dutch rider’s ambitions at Maasmechelen. A front wheel puncture, whilst leading, resulted in Van der Poel being shuffled down the leading pack and having to ride back into contention for the win.

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.