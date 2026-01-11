Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado takes assured solo victory as Fenix-Premier Tech go 1-2

Puck Pieterse second, Lucinda Brand third in a race that was never particularly close behind the winner

Netherlands&#039; Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado celebrates on the finish line as she wins the women&#039;s elite race during stage 9 (out of 12) of the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Zonhoven, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado earlier in January (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech) claimed her second national cyclo-cross title on Sunday, soloing to the victory at the Dutch National Championships in Huijbergen after an assured ride.

Her teammate and 2025 champion, Puck Pieterse, finished second after the pair had pushed on as leaders early on in the race, with the eventual winner going solo midway through the laps, not to be caught.

