UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2026

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships overview

Date

January 30-February 1, 2026

Location

Hulst, the Netherlands

Category

Major Championships

Previous winners

Mathieu van der Poel, Fem van Empel

LIEVIN, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Silver medalist Wout Van Aert of Belgium, gold medalist Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and bronze medalist Thibau Nys of Belgium pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 76th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025 - Men&apos;s Elite on February 02, 2025 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Wout van Aert and Thibau Nys flank 2025 world champion Mathieu van der Poel(Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Information

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships heads to the Netherlands in 2026 with the battle on reigning men's champion Mathieu van der Poel's home turf in Hulst.

The seven-time elite champion will be without rival Wout van Aert (Belgium) in the event as the Visma-Lease a Bike rider suffered a fracture after a crash in the Zilvermeercross in Mol on January 2 and had to have surgery.

The top competitors to Van der Poel include Thibau Nys, who was third in 2025, Michael Vanthourenhout, Toon Aerts, Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) and Laurens Sweeck.

Elite women's winner in 2025 Fem Van Empel is taking a lighter approach to cyclo-cross this year, so it is uncertain whether she will target Worlds. Instead, her compatriot Lucinda Brand (Baloise Lions) has been the most dominant rider of the season.

The top five riders in the UCI rankings all hail from the Netherlands, with Inge van der Heijden and Aniek van Alphen having great seasons. Puck Pieterse, racing a reduced schedule, is the most likely rider to challenge Brand, while French rider Amandine Fouquenet is another strong rival.

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Route

The course for the 2026 UCI Cyclocross World Championships

2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships route (Image credit: Hulst2026.org)

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Schedule

Date

Event

Time

January 30

Team relay

13:30-14:30 CET

January 31

Junior women

11:00 CET

January 31

U23 men

13:00 CET

January 31

Elite women

15:00 CET

February 1

Junior men

11:00 CET

February 1

U23 women

13:00 CET

February 1

Elite men

15:00 CET

