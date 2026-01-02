UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2026
Date
January 30-February 1, 2026
Location
Hulst, the Netherlands
Category
Major Championships
Previous winners
Mathieu van der Poel, Fem van Empel
2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Information
The UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships heads to the Netherlands in 2026 with the battle on reigning men's champion Mathieu van der Poel's home turf in Hulst.
The seven-time elite champion will be without rival Wout van Aert (Belgium) in the event as the Visma-Lease a Bike rider suffered a fracture after a crash in the Zilvermeercross in Mol on January 2 and had to have surgery.
The top competitors to Van der Poel include Thibau Nys, who was third in 2025, Michael Vanthourenhout, Toon Aerts, Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) and Laurens Sweeck.
Elite women's winner in 2025 Fem Van Empel is taking a lighter approach to cyclo-cross this year, so it is uncertain whether she will target Worlds. Instead, her compatriot Lucinda Brand (Baloise Lions) has been the most dominant rider of the season.
The top five riders in the UCI rankings all hail from the Netherlands, with Inge van der Heijden and Aniek van Alphen having great seasons. Puck Pieterse, racing a reduced schedule, is the most likely rider to challenge Brand, while French rider Amandine Fouquenet is another strong rival.
2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Route
2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Schedule
Date
Event
Time
January 30
Team relay
13:30-14:30 CET
January 31
Junior women
11:00 CET
January 31
U23 men
13:00 CET
January 31
Elite women
15:00 CET
February 1
Junior men
11:00 CET
February 1
U23 women
13:00 CET
February 1
Elite men
15:00 CET
