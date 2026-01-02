UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships overview Date January 30-February 1, 2026 Location Hulst, the Netherlands Category Major Championships Previous winners Mathieu van der Poel, Fem van Empel

Image 1 of 2 Wout van Aert and Thibau Nys flank 2025 world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images) Gold medalist Fem Van Empel of Netherlands celebrates winning after the 76th UCI CycloCross World Championships 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Information

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships heads to the Netherlands in 2026 with the battle on reigning men's champion Mathieu van der Poel's home turf in Hulst.

The seven-time elite champion will be without rival Wout van Aert (Belgium) in the event as the Visma-Lease a Bike rider suffered a fracture after a crash in the Zilvermeercross in Mol on January 2 and had to have surgery.

The top competitors to Van der Poel include Thibau Nys, who was third in 2025, Michael Vanthourenhout, Toon Aerts, Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) and Laurens Sweeck.

Elite women's winner in 2025 Fem Van Empel is taking a lighter approach to cyclo-cross this year, so it is uncertain whether she will target Worlds. Instead, her compatriot Lucinda Brand (Baloise Lions) has been the most dominant rider of the season.

The top five riders in the UCI rankings all hail from the Netherlands, with Inge van der Heijden and Aniek van Alphen having great seasons. Puck Pieterse, racing a reduced schedule, is the most likely rider to challenge Brand, while French rider Amandine Fouquenet is another strong rival.

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Route

2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships route (Image credit: Hulst2026.org)

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Time January 30 Team relay 13:30-14:30 CET January 31 Junior women 11:00 CET January 31 U23 men 13:00 CET January 31 Elite women 15:00 CET February 1 Junior men 11:00 CET February 1 U23 women 13:00 CET February 1 Elite men 15:00 CET