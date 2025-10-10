How to watch Il Lombardia 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage for the season's final Monument

Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel in the Il Lombardia peloton during the 2024 race

Watch Il Lombardia on October 11 as the final Monument of the season rounds out the Italian autumn Classics, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here.

With the end of the cycling season approaching, the peloton is in Italy for the autumn Classics, culminating in the final Monument of the season at Il Lombardia.

The hills of the northern region between Como and Bergamo will play host to the 241km race as a host of star riders take on the famous climbs of the Madonna del Ghisallo, Roncola, Berbenno, Passo della Crocetta, Zambla Alta, Passo di Ganda, and Colle Aperto.

World champion Tadej Pogačar will be bidding for a record-equalling fifth title this weekend, and he'll be backed up by potential second favourite and teammate Isaac del Toro in doing so. Other big names taking on the race include Remco Evenepoel, Tom Pidcock, Oscar Onley, Neilson Powless, Primož Roglič, and Richard Carapaz.

The race will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage in some countries, so read on for all the details on how to watch Il Lombardia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Il Lombardia in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports and Discovery+ hold the exclusive rights to Il Lombardia.

The live streams will be hosted at Discovery+, where subscriptions cost £30.99 a month, while TNT Sports will host the coverage on linear TV.

How to watch Il Lombardia in the USA

Il Lombardia will be aired by cycling streaming service HBO Max in the USA. Plans start from $16.99 per month.

Can I watch Il Lombardia in Canada?

In Canada, Il Lombardia will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Can I watch Il Lombardia in Australia?

Fans in Australia will be able to watch Il Lombardia on the app Staylive powered by Eurosport. Staylive shows a number of races from the WBD cycling rights portfolio to users in certain countries without extensive TV deals.

For viewers in Australia, a subscription costs AU$5.99 a month, or AU$59.99 for the year. For those in New Zealand, it's NZ$9.99 a month or NZ$99 a year.

Where to watch Il Lombardia for FREE

You can watch Il Lombardia for free in many European countries.

Fans in Italy will be pleased to know that they can catch all the action for free with RAI, with coverage of Il Lombardia provided on TV (RAI 1) and online (RAI Play)by the national broadcaster.

In Belgium, live coverage of Il Lombardia is with both Flemish-speaking VRT and French-speaking RTBF, streaming on the Sporza website and the Auvio platform, respectively.

Geo-restrictions apply, but you can still access your usual streaming services while abroad by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Il Lombardia from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country this weekend? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Il Lombardia schedule

Start: 10:40 CEST / 9:40 BST / 4:40 ET

Finish: 17:06 CEST / 16:06 BST / 11:06 ET