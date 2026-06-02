Managerial change at Netcompany-Ineos as CEO John Allert exits and Dave Brailsford's new title is confirmed

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Former boss returns as 'Team Principal and Director of Sport for Ineos’

PINEROLO, ITALY - JULY 02: (L-R) Jean-Claude Blanc of France - CEO of INEOS Sport and current acting CEO of Manchester United Football Club and John Allert Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 4 a 139.4km stage from Pinerolo to Valloire / #UCIWT / on July 02, 2024 in Pinerolo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Allert, right, is no longer the team's CEO (Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been a change of management at Netcompany-Ineos, with John Allert departing from the role of CEO.

Allert's departure was not announced by the team but doubts surrounding his future had been swirling for a number of months, and the team confirmed to Cyclingnews on Tuesday that he is no longer a member of staff.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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