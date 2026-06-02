'They bring cycling into disrepute' – Agent blasts Lorena Wiebes' Giro disqualification as rider stays silent apart from brief Instagram post

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Dutch rider's agent question integrity of decision, repeating SD Worx-Protime defense that same bike has been used all season

Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx - Protime during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 Team Presentation in Cesenatico, Italy, on May 29, 2026. (Photo by Tommaso Berardi/NurPhoto)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since her controversial disqualification from the Giro d'Italia Women on Saturday and the debate that has followed, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) has stayed largely silent on the matter, but her agent has joined the chorus of voices criticising the decision.

Speaking to Wielerflits, André Boskamp said the decision "undermines the credibility of cycling" and blasted the circumstances that led to her expulsion from the entire race, reportedly over a weight discrepancy of around 20g under the 6.8kg UCI limit.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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