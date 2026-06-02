Visma-Lease a Bike have confirmed the changes to their performance management structure, with head of racing Grischa Niermann set to depart the team, and sports director Marc Reef stepping up to replace him.

Team CEO Richard Plugge said he was "surprised" when Niermann told him he would be leaving the team two weeks ago, and that he was "sad and disappointed" to see his friend go after winning 10 Grand Tours together over the years.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Plugge and Reef announced the changes that were first reported on Monday evening.

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Importantly, though, Niermann's exit from Visma-Lease a Bike is not immediate, and he is due to stay on in a background role until August 31.

Having just guided Jonas Vingegaard to victory at the Giro d'Italia, Reef will take the lead sports management role at the upcoming Tour Auvergne-Rhône Alpes and Tour de France, with 100% confidence from Plugge that he is ready, before stepping fully into his new role on September 1.

Plugge refused to comment on where Niermann would go next, stressing that the German only called him to say he wanted to leave to try something different.

Reports from Wielerflits and Daniel Benson on Monday stated that he would be heading to Lidl-Trek, but him staying on in the background until the end of August means that any switchover won't happen before the Tour de France.

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