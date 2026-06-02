Visma-Lease a Bike boss 'surprised and sad' at Niermann's exit, as Marc Reef unveiled as new head of racing – but the switch won't be immediate

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Team explain management re-shuffle in press conference

Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s head of coaching Jacco Verhaeren (C) speaks next to Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Managing Director Richard Plugge of Netherlands (L) and head of racing Grischa Niermann of Germany during the presentation of the Visma-Lease a Bike cycling teams at La Nucia near Alicante, eastern Spain on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have confirmed the changes to their performance management structure, with head of racing Grischa Niermann set to depart the team, and sports director Marc Reef stepping up to replace him.

Team CEO Richard Plugge said he was "surprised" when Niermann told him he would be leaving the team two weeks ago, and that he was "sad and disappointed" to see his friend go after winning 10 Grand Tours together over the years.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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