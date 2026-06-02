Unbound Gravel 200 was a more than successful outing for the Specialized Off-Road team, with European champion Mads Würtz Schmidt and Matthew Beers going one-two in Emporia as 2023 champion Keegan Swenson made it three in the top five with a fifth-place finish.

The trio of experienced gravel racers were joined in the top 10 by a gravel first timer as 21-year-old Emil Herzog raced to eighth place.

Tackling 200 miles (322km) for his first gravel race was some debut for the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe road pro. He reached the finish among a group of five riders, including reigning champion Cameron Jones, crossing the line 24:52 behind Würtz Schmidt. He certainly had a story to tell after reaching Emporia.

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"It was super fun, but I did some, let's say beginner mistakes, because I missed my second feed. After five-and-a-half hours, I was completely empty, and I just dropped from the wheel," Herzog told Cyclingnews after finishing.

"At the third feed, I could eat again and got my legs back a little. I was able to keep riding, a bit quicker than right after I’d missed the feed, and in the end I came home eighth."

Herzog is more used to racing on the road, having worked his way up via German junior squad Auto Eder and a season with Hagrens Berman Axeon in 2023 before turning pro with Red Bull in 2024.

Along the way, he's scored top 10s at Milano-Torino and Settimana Coppi e Bartali, while this year his calendar has seen him take in WorldTour races including the UAE Tour, Strade Bianche, and Itzulia Basque Country.

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Unbound is a different beast altogether, of course. Nevertheless, Herzog had been racing among the leaders before his fuelling mishap. Swenson was further back, having handed his wheel over to stricken teammate Würtz Schmidt.

Herzog linked up with Swenson with 50 miles to run, the pair forming a group with several others before the American went solo for fifth place later on.

"I was never able to get back to the group I was in, and then at one point, some riders came, and my teammate Keegan came from the back," Herzog said.

"I worked with him, and then a small group caught us. I spoke with Keegan, and he said he wants to go on the last kicker, and I was then just sitting there, and let the others close the gap."

Herzog was still in the running for sixth place as his group approached the finish. He admitted to making a mistake with his positioning for the sprint, however, and so came home in the middle of the five-man group.

"Then I sprinted, but it was a little bit stupid. I started the sprint as fifth, but it would have been better to start the sprint first or last," he said.

"It was a super cool experience, and for sure I want to come back. I got support from Specialized. They gave me the opportunity, and I'm super thankful for this because it was an awesome week, and I really appreciate it."

A top 10 on his Unbound – and gravel – debut was some feat for Herzog on his first-ever trip to the USA, and he was more than pleased with the outcome of his nine-and-a-half hours in the saddle.

"My teammates from Specialized Off-Road went one, two and five – four of us in the top placings. It was a really cool day, a great result and great fun. I'm sure I want to do it again."

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