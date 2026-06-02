'I made some beginner mistakes but I want to do it again' – Young Red Bull road pro Emil Herzog impresses on gravel debut with a top 10 at Unbound 200

News
By Contributions from published

'It was a super cool experience' says 21-year-old after shining as part of Specialized cast

GLISY, FRANCE - MAY 21: Emil Herzog of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 70th 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2026, Stage 2 a 187.4km stage from Glisy to Lievin on May 21, 2026 in Glisy, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe road pro Emil Herzog impressed on his gravel debut at Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unbound Gravel 200 was a more than successful outing for the Specialized Off-Road team, with European champion Mads Würtz Schmidt and Matthew Beers going one-two in Emporia as 2023 champion Keegan Swenson made it three in the top five with a fifth-place finish.

The trio of experienced gravel racers were joined in the top 10 by a gravel first timer as 21-year-old Emil Herzog raced to eighth place.

Latest Videos From
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.