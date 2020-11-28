The best USA Black Friday bike deals that are still on offer ahead of Cyber Monday

It may be the day after Black Friday, but don't think that the deals and sales are over for another year. While Cyber Monday – and with it, even more savings – is rapidly approaching, there are still some deals left over from Black Friday, and you can find the best of the lot here with us.

Of course, retailers were never going to get rid of everything they had up for sale on Black Friday, and there are still some gems to be found around the internet. While some items will be limited in size, spec or colour, there are still some select items around which suit a variety of tastes and sizes.

Keep reading for our roundup of the leftover sales and discounts from Black Friday, and check around the site for even more from the upcoming Cyber Monday. Check out a roundup of those deals at our Cyber Monday Bikes hub, while our tech section features guides on everything you could want, from turbo trainers to cycling shoes and more.

Meanwhile, if you're in the UK, check out our pick of the still-available Black Friday deals here.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 | 48% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 | Now $129.99

Grab yourself an intelligent smartwatch with preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, VO2 Max tracking, Garmin Pay and battery life up to 7 days (13 hours in GPS mode) for almost half the price.View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | over $200 off at GoPro

Was $549.98 | Now $349.98

Our American readers can now get $200 off the Hero 9, bundled with the floating hand grip, a spare battery and a magnetic swivel clip, when purchasing a year's subscription to GoPro for $49.99.



This effectively means you're getting $549.98 worth of GoPro goodness for $349.98, but even if you choose not to use the subscription, it still gets you the $499.99 bundle for $150 cheaper than you'd otherwise have paid. We don't think you'll find a better deal on the Hero 9 than this.View Deal

Sportful Bora TDF jersey | 45% off at ProBikeKit

Was $111.49 | Now $62.49

Peter Sagan and co unveiled a new jersey at the Tour de France. Here it is, available for sale, at a sizeable 30% off in all sizes. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus | 25% off at Nashbar

Was $279.99 | Now $209.99

The Edge 520 is still a great GPS unit for both on and off-road. Connecting with both Strava and Trailforks so you can try to best your personal records on the road bike or MTB.View Deal

Oakley Radar EV | 45% off at Pro Bike Kit

Was $204.99 | Now $109.99

Sometimes simple is best, and that exactly what the Oakley Radar EV offer. The simple blade sunnies see the frame raised above the nose piece to prevent it from entering your field of view, and the Prizm Road lenses are vented to stymie would-be condensation. The frames are made from O-Matter and the nose piece and ear stocks from Unobtanium. Better still, the Matte Black with Prizm Road lens currently has $70 off the list price. View Deal

Assos ClimaJacketMilleGT | 31% off

Was $209.00 | Now $144.99

If you live in a rainy area, then you'll be all-too-familiar with those days where the weather just can't make its mind up. For those days, a neatly packable rain shell is a must, and they don't come much better than this from Assos. With Assos' NoFrost material, it's perfect for all but the coldest of days, or wear it over a winter jacket on colder days. View Deal

Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Light Limited Edition Jacket | 20% off

Was $279.95 | Now $223.96

Castelli's Alpha RoS 2 Light is perfect for cool weather conditions, particularly during those awkward weeks between seasons where the weather just cannot seem to make up its mind. This jacket features Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric, which is both lightweight and impenetrable by the cold, while the back is made from Nano Flex Xtra Dry fabric to insulate and wick away sweat.View Deal

Assos Equipe RS Jacket | 30% off

Was $349.00 | Now $244.99

If you want the ultimate in wet-weather performance, this option from Assos is a light weight, highly waterproof jacket that'll keep you from overheating during hard rides. Crafted from proprietary Schloss Tex fabric, the three-layer waterproof and windproof construction uses minimal seams to offer a comfortable and aero fit.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | 38% off

Was $399.00 | Now $249.00

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a great tool for shooting video, thanks to its auto-gimbal stabilisation and 4k footage. Alternatively, you can get it with the charging case for $309.00. View Deal

Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 300 Rear | 40% off at ProBikeKit USA

Was $66.49 | Now $39.99

You probably shouldn't cut corners when it comes to your safety, and buying a cheap bike light is something that we'd advise against. Therefore, getting a 40% discount does mean you get high quality without paying quite as high prices. This rear light boasts one of the highest lumen outputs on the market, with up to 300 lumens spread over a 270-degree angle. There are 11 modes to choose from, a run time of up to 53 hours of run time, and a range of clips to hold this 53g unit in place. View Deal

