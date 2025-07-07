With a massive $163 off these Specialized S-Works cycling shoes have just hit the lowest price I've ever seen in this Prime Day deal
The Specialized S-Works Recon Lace are one of the best gravel shoes I've tested, now with 50% off they are an absolute Prime Day bargain buy
Amazon Prime Day week is here, with the massive shopping event officially running from July 8 to 11. It's not just Amazon looking to tempt you with big cycling discounts, the majority of online bike retailers and brands are also dropping their own deals to coincide with Prime Day.
One big discount that caught my eye away from Amazon was on one of the best gravel shoes on the market – the Specialized S-Works Recon Lace, which are also currently my go-to gravel shoes. I scored them an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review when I put the S-Works Recon to the test over at our sibling site Bike Perfect.
Specialized has a huge 50% off the S-Works Recon Lace, which means you can pick them up for just $161.99 reduced from $324.99, the cheapest price I've ever seen on these top-rated cycling shoes.
Get the Specialized S-Works Recon Lace cycling shoes with 50% off at Specialized.
In my review, I noted that the S-Works Recon Lace shoes not only delivered everything you want in the best cycling shoes. They are loaded with performance features, but the laced fastening gives them a timeless aesthetic and a cool gravel bike vibe. It makes for a cycling shoe that's not only at home at a gravel race, but comfortable enough to make them a versatile bike shoe for daily rides, and even commuting.
I'd advise moving quickly on these if you're on the hunt for some new kicks over Prime Week. If not then check out the cycling deals section on Amazon as you can find a wide variety of cycling tech, parts and components with big reductions.
Save 50% They may have been around for a good few years now, but the Specialized S-Works Recon Lace is still one of the best gravel shoes on the market. The lacing system not only reduces weight, but also allows riders to perfectly adjust the fit of the shoe across the entire foot, and provides enhanced comfort. Available in either Oak Green or Black, and all sizes.
Check out our best cycling shoes guide.
The first thing you notice when opening up the box of the S-Works Recon is the overall uber-cool look of the shoes. The Oak Green colorway I chose gives them a classic old-school look and combined with the black laces and details gives them a perfect gravel bike vibe.
The good looks are backed up with a ton of performance features, including the one-piece Dyneema upper part of the shoe, which makes it durable and resistant to damage like cuts and scuffs. It's also perforated across the forefoot to provide breathability and the holes are small enough to cope with the occasional muddy puddle. The Recon has extra protection in the form of a thick rubber toe cap at the front and a stiff, hard plastic heel cup at the rear.
Like most Specialized cycling shoes they benefit from the Specialized Body Geometry treatment, which includes three main features designed to enhance comfort. The Longitudinal Arch prevents arch collapse and can be paired with custom footbeds. The 1.5mm Varus Wedge raises the inside edge of the foot for better knee and hip alignment, while the Metatarsal Button lifts and separates the bones of the forefoot, reducing hot spots and numbness.
The only negative for me, and what stopped them getting the perfect score, was the exposed carbon footplate around the cleat, it scuffed quite easily during testing while walking on rough ground, but at this price, it's a fairly minor niggle.
This deal is only available at Specialized US, but be sure to check out our Amazon Prime deals hub where you'll find all the best deals on cycling tech, helmets, apparel and bikes. We'll also be updating the page with more deals as we find them, so be sure to check in regularly.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.