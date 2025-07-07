With a massive $163 off these Specialized S-Works cycling shoes have just hit the lowest price I've ever seen in this Prime Day deal

The Specialized S-Works Recon Lace are one of the best gravel shoes I've tested, now with 50% off they are an absolute Prime Day bargain buy

Amazon Prime Day week is here, with the massive shopping event officially running from July 8 to 11. It's not just Amazon looking to tempt you with big cycling discounts, the majority of online bike retailers and brands are also dropping their own deals to coincide with Prime Day.

One big discount that caught my eye away from Amazon was on one of the best gravel shoes on the market – the Specialized S-Works Recon Lace, which are also currently my go-to gravel shoes. I scored them an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review when I put the S-Works Recon to the test over at our sibling site Bike Perfect.

Specialized S-Works Recon Lace
Save $163
Specialized S-Works Recon Lace: was $324.99 now $161.99 at Specialized

Save 50% They may have been around for a good few years now, but the Specialized S-Works Recon Lace is still one of the best gravel shoes on the market. The lacing system not only reduces weight, but also allows riders to perfectly adjust the fit of the shoe across the entire foot, and provides enhanced comfort. Available in either Oak Green or Black, and all sizes.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

