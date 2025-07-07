With a massive $163 off these Specialized S-Works cycling shoes have just hit the lowest price I've ever seen in this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day week is here, with the massive shopping event officially running from July 8 to 11. It's not just Amazon looking to tempt you with big cycling discounts, the majority of online bike retailers and brands are also dropping their own deals to coincide with Prime Day.

One big discount that caught my eye away from Amazon was on one of the best gravel shoes on the market – the Specialized S-Works Recon Lace, which are also currently my go-to gravel shoes. I scored them an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review when I put the S-Works Recon to the test over at our sibling site Bike Perfect.

Specialized has a huge 50% off the S-Works Recon Lace, which means you can pick them up for just $161.99 reduced from $324.99, the cheapest price I've ever seen on these top-rated cycling shoes.

Get the Specialized S-Works Recon Lace cycling shoes with 50% off at Specialized.

In my review, I noted that the S-Works Recon Lace shoes not only delivered everything you want in the best cycling shoes. They are loaded with performance features, but the laced fastening gives them a timeless aesthetic and a cool gravel bike vibe. It makes for a cycling shoe that's not only at home at a gravel race, but comfortable enough to make them a versatile bike shoe for daily rides, and even commuting.

I'd advise moving quickly on these if you're on the hunt for some new kicks over Prime Week. If not then check out the cycling deals section on Amazon as you can find a wide variety of cycling tech, parts and components with big reductions.

The Specialized S-Works Recon shoes are a versatile choice when it comes gravel riding (Image credit: Paul Brett)

The first thing you notice when opening up the box of the S-Works Recon is the overall uber-cool look of the shoes. The Oak Green colorway I chose gives them a classic old-school look and combined with the black laces and details gives them a perfect gravel bike vibe.

The good looks are backed up with a ton of performance features, including the one-piece Dyneema upper part of the shoe, which makes it durable and resistant to damage like cuts and scuffs. It's also perforated across the forefoot to provide breathability and the holes are small enough to cope with the occasional muddy puddle. The Recon has extra protection in the form of a thick rubber toe cap at the front and a stiff, hard plastic heel cup at the rear.

Like most Specialized cycling shoes they benefit from the Specialized Body Geometry treatment, which includes three main features designed to enhance comfort. The Longitudinal Arch prevents arch collapse and can be paired with custom footbeds. The 1.5mm Varus Wedge raises the inside edge of the foot for better knee and hip alignment, while the Metatarsal Button lifts and separates the bones of the forefoot, reducing hot spots and numbness.

The only negative for me, and what stopped them getting the perfect score, was the exposed carbon footplate around the cleat, it scuffed quite easily during testing while walking on rough ground, but at this price, it's a fairly minor niggle.

This deal is only available at Specialized US, but be sure to check out our Amazon Prime deals hub where you'll find all the best deals on cycling tech, helmets, apparel and bikes. We'll also be updating the page with more deals as we find them, so be sure to check in regularly.