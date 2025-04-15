This has to be one of the best smartwatch deals ever – the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar has just dropped by £540 to an incredible £279

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar has been around for a while, but it still has all the credentials of one of the best smartwatches for cycling. It comes packed with everything you need for tracking all your cycling, fitness and general health goals.

However, the big news here, is that right now, at Garmin you can grab the 47mm version of this superbly functional and accurate smartwatch for just £279.99 – which is an incredible £540 off the Garmin list price of £849.99, and it's the lowest price I've ever seen on this watch.

This smartwatch deal at Garmin is also fully customizable, allowing you to choose from a variety of materials, metals and bands to create a watch that's unique to you.

You'll have to move quickly though as Garmin has this listed as a while stocks last deal, and at this price, it's unlikely to be long. Garmin also has both the Fenix 6S and the Fenix 6 Solar reduced – both carrying discounts of £400, reduced from £649.99 to just £249.99.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: £819.99 £279.99 at Garmin Save 65% The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is a seriously high-performing smartwatch, now at an incredible price. It does just about everything you could ever need from a smartwatch. From heart rate, blood ox, training effect and sleep performance, the huge array of data is incredible and accurate. There's even solar charging to keep the already long-lasting battery going even longer. With a saving of £540 at Garmin it's worth snapping up fast. Price check: Amazon £757.83 | Debenhams £729.99

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is an outstanding watch that I have had the opportunity to test. It's not only designed for tracking cycling performance but also functions exceptionally well as a smartwatch for various other activities. This watch tracks fitness across a wide range of sports, and if the specific sport you need isn't included, you can easily add a customized one.

The stats the watch delivers after a ride are incredible and if you're like me, picking over the analysis can occasionally take longer than the ride itself. The huge array of data includes elevation gains, speed, stamina, and training effect which is an amazing tool and extremely useful.

The Garmin Connect app allows you to track all your vitals including sleep (Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar also tracks health and wellness monitoring with the wrist-based heart rate sensor, which also measures Pulse Ox, and stress levels and has enhanced sleep tracking, who knew sleep stats could be so addictive.

Out with the excellent fitness tracking the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, has plenty of useful tools and apps built-in or available via the Garmin Connect app (which is also excellent) including multi-band GPS, barometric altimeters, compass and mapping. The long-lasting battery also gets a boost from the solar charging abilities.

This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below, you'll find all the best Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar smartwatch deals in your territory.