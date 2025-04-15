This has to be one of the best smartwatch deals ever – the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar has just dropped by £540 to an incredible £279

With a huge 65% reduction it makes this Garmin deal one of the best smartwatch discounts I've ever seen

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar has been around for a while, but it still has all the credentials of one of the best smartwatches for cycling. It comes packed with everything you need for tracking all your cycling, fitness and general health goals. 

However, the big news here, is that right now, at Garmin you can grab the 47mm version of this superbly functional and accurate smartwatch for just £279.99 – which is an incredible £540 off the Garmin list price of £849.99, and it's the lowest price I've ever seen on this watch.

Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

