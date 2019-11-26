Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset discounted by 50% in Shimano Black Friday deal
Shimano's Ultegra R8000 Groupset is now available with a huge 50% off at Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles in the Black Friday sales
Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles have recently released week 4 of Black their Friday deals which includes 50% off Shimano's Ultegra R8000 Groupset. This deal is expected to last for the next week and sees this superb road groupset reduced to £549.99 / US$725.99 / €657.24 / AU$1,080.73
Buy the Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset at Wiggle
Buy the Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset at Chain Reaction Cycles
Shimano released the Ultegra R8000 rim braked mechanical groupset a couple of years ago which has become a rider favourite and become a benchmark of performance since. Filtering down technology from the premium tier Dura-Ace R9100, Ultegra R8000 offers the same smooth efficient shifting performance while balancing stiffness and weight with price. To see more details as to how Ultegra R8000 fits into the Shimano range read our Shimano road groupsets explained guide and also our Best road bike groupsets roundup.
If you are not on the hunt for a new groupset there are still plenty of other deals worth checking out. We have rounded up a huge selection of deals on everything from road bikes, helmets, road shoes, GPS, indoor trainers and more in our Black Friday Cycling deals page. If you want to see what other great deals Wiggle have to offer this Black Friday be sure to check out our round-up of the best Wiggle Black Friday deals or have a scroll through all of Wiggle's Black Friday deals.
