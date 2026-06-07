'I would have liked to continue working with him' – Wout van Aert addresses Niermann exit as he returns to road for the first time since Paris-Roubaix

News
By published

Belgian says he's 'really not afraid that it will all collapse like a house of cards here' when Head of Racing departs fully on August 31

VIZILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike prior to the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 1 a 146.2km stage from Vizille to Saint-Ismier / #UCIWT / on June 07, 2026 in Vizille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Van Aert ahead of stage one at the Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has commented on the shock departure of Grischa Niermann from Visma-Lease a Bike, which was announced earlier this week, saying that while he too was surprised, he doesn't think it will be a major blow.

Niermann was in the car behind Van Aert during his Paris-Roubaix victory just a few months ago, but as he returns to road racing for the first time since then at the renamed Critérium du Dauphiné – now the Tour-Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – that may have been his last race with the head of racing.

Latest Videos From
TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.