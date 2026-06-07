TotalEnergies showed us a prototype Cube aero bike, didn't tell us a thing about it, and then took it away again - It's cool, though

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It's a new Litening Aero, though I suspect Colnago may have some questions about the C:68 moniker

Cube Litening
Cube Litening (Image credit: Will Jones)

The media circus around bike races, particularly big, tech-heavy ones like the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (previously the Critérium du Dauphiné), is quite amusing sometimes, so indulge me for a second and I'll lift the lid.

Some bikes we spot through nouse, tip-offs, and a bit of sneaking. The new Specialized Tarmac Sl9 is one of those, but sometimes we just get told a bike will be available to come and photograph in advance of the race. The new Cube Litening Aero prototype is one such bike.

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Will Jones
Will Jones