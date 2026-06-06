Paul Seixas to debut prototype Van Rysel for Tour de France bid at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Van Rysel has had quite the stratospheric rise. Its initial foray into WorldTour machines, the RCR-Pro, was an all-rounder that promised remarkable value, at least in the top spec versions (the lower tier options less so, as evidenced in our Van Rysel RCR-Pro review).

This was then swiftly followed by the very aero Van Rysel RCR-F (F for fast), which was an all-out aero bike. Given the heavy focus on aero, it's no surprise that the riders of Decathlon-CMA-CGM opt to use it at all times, somewhat putting the RCR-Pro in the shade.

Now, though, it seems the Lille-based brand has been cooking up a new lightweight all-rounder to try and compete with the likes of the Specialized Tarmacs (a new version of which has been spotted at this race, too) and Pinarello Dogmas in the high mountains, likely spurred on by the similarly meteoric rise of star GC prospect, Paul Seixas.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The Critérium du Dauphiné, or Tour Auvergne Rhône Alpes to give it the full new title, has revealed this new Van Rysel, and it seems likely it'll replace the RCR-Pro.

It's certainly similar to the RCR-Pro, but deeper at the front. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The forks have deeper legs and quite a severe taper to the axles. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Tyre clearance looks like it might be greater, too. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The fork taper matches the non-drive side brake mount angle. (Image credit: Will Jones)

In a similar fashion to a great many modern all-rounder machines, this new bike appears to have a focus on aero up front, and low weight at the back, where the air is dirtier and more unpredictable.

The curved seat tube remains, but it is kinked from the bottom bracket rather than straight with a cutout, and it and the seat stays look to be narrower in diameter to save some grams. The chain stays too look to be slimmer, but still intersect the seat tube with the slightly widened stance of the current RCR-Pro.

The down tube and top tube are relatively similar in proportions, but up front, the head tube is deeper. The most drastic difference is at the forks, which have deeper legs that begin to taper as they reach the brake calliper mount. This should aid the leading-edge aerodynamics.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our own wind tunnel testing has shown that all-rounders can beat full aero bikes in the lab, and while there is a chance that this new machine could be a range killer, replacing both current models, we also know the RCR-F is a fast bike, and it seems unlikely that the team would turn their backs on a bike that's only a year old. This situation happened with Cannondale when it effectively mothballed the very aero System Six, but that bike was very old by that point.

Curiously, however, while the bike was out for Seixas at the team bus, the Frenchman opted to ride the current RCR-Pro instead. He may switch on the road, as the black machine was still on the roof of the team car, but it's clear it's still very much in testing.

The bottom bracket isn't enormous. These are very light Elite Leggero Carbon bottle cages also used by Tadej Pogačar. (Image credit: Will Jones)

15mm of spacers and 40cm bars for the Frenchman. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The seat tube curves seamlessly into the bottom bracket to shroud the rear wheel more greatly. (Image credit: Will Jones)

From the side there is a distinct kink to the seat tube however. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The thinner rear stays still join with that slightly wider stance. (Image credit: Will Jones)